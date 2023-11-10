Weekly East Tennessee Construction Report for November 9-15, 2023

ANDERSON COUNTY, SR 9 between Lynnwood Street and Longmire Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and/or 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews complete final items through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SR 95 between SR 61 and SR 62: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures nightly between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SR 330 between Log Miles 1.6 and 5.7: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through this safety improvement project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, I-75 South near Mile Marker 132.8: On Tuesday, November 14, 2023, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, I-75 North and South between Mile Markers 156 and 161: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures nightly between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution in this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, US 25/SR 63 at SR 116 in Caryville: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through this signal upgrade project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, SR 63 between Myers Lane and Frontier Road/Woodson Lane: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and/or 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, SR 63 between Frontier Road/Woodson Lane and Claiborne County Line: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CARTER COUNTY, SR 67 at SR 37: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through this signal upgrade project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CARTER COUNTY, SR 67 between Log Miles 5.9 and 6.4: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures at various times through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, US 25/SR 32 between SR 63 and Tiprell Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 7p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, SR 63 between Campbell County Line and Hall Lane: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

COCKE COUNTY, I-40 East near Mile Marker 430: On Tuesday, November 14, 2023, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. as crews install roadway signs. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution in this area.

COCKE COUNTY, I-40 West near Mile Marker 451.8: On Tuesday, November 14, 2023, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. as crews install roadway signs. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution in this area.

COCKE COUNTY, SR 35 between Old Newport Highway and Fain Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

GREENE COUNTY, I-81 South near Mile Marker 23: On Tuesday, November 14, 2023 through Friday, November 17, 2023, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. as crews perform roadway maintenance activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution in this area.

GREENE COUNTY, I-81 Ramps at Exit 36: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures during daylight hours as crews perform concrete ramp repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect delays, and use extreme caution in this area.

GREENE COUNTY, SR 70 between Log Miles 13.5 and 16.4: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

HAMBLEN COUNTY, I-81 North near Mile Marker 15.5: On Monday, November 13, 2023 through Thursday, November 16, 2023, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. as crews perform roadway maintenance activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution in this area.

HANCOCK COUNTY, SR 33 between Campbell Drive and Harrison Street: SR 33 is closed and detoured in this area as crews replace the bridge over Greasy Creek. Motorists should be alert for changed conditions, follow signed detour, and use extreme caution in this area. This project is estimated to be complete on or before April 30, 2024.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, I-40 East near Mile Marker 412.9: On Sunday, November 12, 2023, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-40 West near Mile Marker 379: On Thursday, November 9, 2023, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures and rolling roadblocks between the hours of 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. the following morning as crews perform overhead message sign replacement. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect delays, and use extreme caution in this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-40 East near Mile Marker 395.5: On Monday, November 13, 2023, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures and rolling roadblocks between the hours of 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. the following morning as crews perform overhead message sign replacement. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect delays, and use extreme caution in this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-40 West near Mile Marker 399: On Tuesday, November 14, 2023, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures and rolling roadblocks between the hours of 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. the following morning as crews perform overhead message sign replacement. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect delays, and use extreme caution in this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-640 East and West between Mile Markers 6 and 10: I-640 is currently reduced from three lanes to two between Broadway (MM 6) and I-40 (MM 10) through this resurfacing rubblization project. These reductions will remain in place around the clock. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area. For project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/i-640-reconstruction.html

KNOX COUNTY, Various Interstates through Knoxville: Motorists should be alert for possible mobile lane closures nightly between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform roadway maintenance activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

KNOX COUNTY, US 129/SR 115 Alcoa Highway between Topside Road and Maloney Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures and lane shifts as crews perform work through this project. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution s workers will be present. For project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/sr-115-alcoa-highway-little-river-to-maloney.html

KNOX COUNTY, US 129/SR 115 Alcoa Highway between Woodson Drive and Cherokee Trail: Motorists should be alert for temporary nightly lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning as crews install rock catchment fence between Woodson Drive and Cherokee Trail. Motorists should be alert for crews intermittently pacing traffic between Woodson Drive and Cherokee Trail on Alcoa Highway (US 129/State Route 115) daily, as needed, to move equipment and materials within the project limits and to conduct routine roadway maintenance. Disruptions to traffic flow are anticipated to be short in nature. Motorists should be alert for workers present, reduce speed, be alert for slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution through this construction project. For project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/state-route-115.html

KNOX COUNTY, SR 1 Kingston Pike between Wesley Road and Golf Club Road: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this construction project.

KNOX COUNTY, US 441/ SR 33 Henley Street Bridge: On Monday, November 13, 2023 through Thursday, November 16, 2023, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. as crews perform bridge inspections. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, US 441/ SR 71 between Simpson Road and Hendron Chapel Road: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures, workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this construction project.

KNOX COUNTY, SR 131 Emory Road between Thunder Lane and Dannaher Drive: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. as crews perform turn lane construction. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

LOUDON COUNTY, I-75 North and South between Mile Markers 77 and 84: On Saturday, November 11, 2023, motorists should be alert for a possible brief rolling roadblock between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. as utility crews perform overhead line work. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution through this area.

MONROE COUNTY, SR 360 at Log Mile 14.7 near Citico Road: SR 360 will be reduced to one lane controlled by a temporary traffic signal left in place around the clock through this bridge repair project. Wide loads are prohibited through this repair project and should follow signed detour route. Motorists should be alert for workers present, new conditions, and use extreme caution in this area.

MORGAN COUNTY, SR 116 Petros Highway Bridge over Stockstill Creek between Log Miles 2.2 and 2.6 : Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures daily through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

ROANE COUNTY, I-40 East between Mile Markers 350 and 360: On Sunday, November 12, 2023, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures and rolling roadblocks between the hours of 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. the following morning as crews perform overhead message sign replacement. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect delays, and use extreme caution in this area.

ROANE COUNTY, I-40 East and West between Mile Markers 351 and 352: On Tuesday, November 14, 2023 through Thursday, November 16, 2023, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. as crews perform roadway maintenance activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution in this area.

SCOTT COUNTY, SR 63 between SR 456 and Norma Road: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

SEVIER COUNTY, US 441 at Forks of The River Parkway in Sevierville: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. as crews perform sidewalk repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

SEVIER COUNTY, US 441 at Teaster Lane: On Monday, November 13, 2023 through Wednesday, November 15, 2023, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. as crews roadside construction activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, US 11W/ SR 1 at I-26: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times through this project. The I-26 westbound exit ramp onto US 11W (SR 1) will be reduced to one lane until construction is complete. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 75 between Log Miles 3.18 and 3.99: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 93 Bridge over South Fork Holston River and Plant Road: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times through this bridge repair project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

UNION COUNTY, SR 33 between Knox County Line and SR 144: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times through this construction widening project. Motorists should be alert for new traffic patterns, lane shifts, workers and equipment present, and use caution through this area.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, I-26 East near Mile Marker 14.6: On Wednesday, November 15, 2023, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, I-81 North near Mile Marker 51.1: On Wednesday, November 15, 2023, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

