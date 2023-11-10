Concept3D Awarded Certified Vendor Status by State of New York
New Certification Empowers Concept3D to Enhance Digital Experiences for SUNY Higher Education Institutions
This certification not only reinforces our expertise but also echoes our pledge to offer seamless and impactful virtual experiences for campuses across New York.”DENVER, CO, USA, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concept3D, a leading provider of software solutions including interactive maps, virtual tours, and an event management platform, has announced its recent designation as a Certified Vendor by the state of New York. This status allows Concept3D to more effectively partner with and serve the State University of New York (SUNY) higher education institutions, reinforcing its commitment to elevating digital engagement within the educational sector.
— Carlos Perez, Concept3D Chief Revenue Officer
The Certified Vendor Status is a mark of trust and quality, signifying that Concept3D's services have been thoroughly vetted and endorsed by state authorities. For SUNY schools, this certification simplifies the procurement process, ensuring they can collaborate with Concept3D with confidence and ease.
"Receiving the Certified Vendor Status from the state of New York is a significant milestone for Concept3D," said Carlos Perez, Concept3D Chief Revenue Officer. "It underscores our unwavering dedication to delivering innovative digital solutions that cater to the dynamic needs of higher education institutions. This certification not only reinforces our expertise but also echoes our pledge to offer seamless and impactful virtual experiences for campuses across New York."
Concept3D's solutions are designed to foster a sense of place and connection, even when visitors can’t be physically present on campus. From engaging virtual tours that captivate prospective students to interactive maps that serve as navigational beacons for campus visitors, and versatile event calendars that bring campus activities to life, SUNY institutions are now positioned to leverage Concept3D’s offerings to enrich their community engagement.
The achievement aligns seamlessly with Concept3D’s mission to serve a multitude of higher education institutions, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner in the industry. As the digital landscape continues to evolve, Concept3D remains at the forefront, dedicated to enhancing digital presence and interactivity for campuses nationwide.
For more information about Concept3D’s innovative solutions and services, or to schedule a demonstration, please visit https://concept3d.com/.
Concept3D provides the ability to create an elevated, university-branded experience for student events, interactive mapping, virtual tours, and more within one, centralized platform. Concept3D empowers administrators to bring their campus to life with visually stunning, immersive online experiences that improve campus communications, recruitment, and navigation while engaging current and potential students. Serving the higher education community for over a decade, Concept3D clients include more than 700 universities and colleges, including over 70% of the top 100 U.S. universities, as well as live events, destinations, and sporting venues.
