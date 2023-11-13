NIKSUN To Showcase New Platform at IEEE’s Future Networks World Forum and the Tech Up For Women Conference on 11/14/23

PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, USA, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NIKSUN® Inc., the world leader in developing real-time and forensics-based cyber security, compliance, and network-to-application performance monitoring solutions, is thrilled to share that key company personnel will be exhibiting at the IEEE Future Networks World Forum and Tech Up For Women Conference.

At the IEEE event, NIKSUN’s President & CFO, Nik Pruthi, will be delivering a speech entitled “Redesigning Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Operations With A Next-Generation Unified Architecture.” In it, he will highlight a solution to the increasing problem every organization has today: attempting to manage, operate, and scale a disjointed and disunified architecture consisting of a multiplicity of varied networks (WAN, LAN, Data Centers, Cloud Services, Internet Communications, Service Mesh, and more). The talk will address how every organization – whether small, medium, or large – can unify their operations to support their ability to scale to greater heights. His speech begins at 11am EST in the TV7 hall at the Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor in Maryland on November 14th, 2023.

On the same day, NIKSUN will be exhibiting at the Tech Up For Women Conference in the Clinton Mercantile Event Hall in New York City. The company will be demonstrating a revolutionary new platform that the company developed which is a single source of truth for security, performance, and compliance. This platform works in every format – on premise, cloud, virtual, or hybrid – and, for the first time ever, unifies infrastructure monitoring by providing one, highly scalable, cross-correlated database for holistic intelligence across an entire company’s architecture (firewalls, endpoints, databases, servers, networks, applications, and more). The platform has the capability of ingesting all the data an organization has (logs, device metrics off SNMP, app metrics, cloud metrics, flows, packets, etc.) and, in real-time, analyzes it for cyber-attacks, compliance violations, and performance degradations to keep your infrastructure operating securely and quickly without availability disruptions.

Nik Pruthi and NIKSUN’s revolutionary new technology have recently caught the eye of the media, having recently been interviewed by News 12 and the State Broadcast News radio station. Check out his interviews here: https://niksun.com/showcase.php.

About NIKSUN, Inc.

NIKSUN is the recognized worldwide leader in making the Unknown Known. The company develops a highly scalable array of real time and forensics-based cybersecurity, compliance, network performance management, and application performance management solutions for government and intelligence agencies, service providers, financial services companies, and large enterprises such as retailers and manufacturers. NIKSUN's award-winning appliances deliver unprecedented flexibility and packet capture power. The company's patented real-time analysis and recording technology is the industry's most comprehensive solution for secure and reliable network infrastructure and services. NIKSUN, headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, has sales offices and distributors throughout the US, Europe, the Mid East and Asia-Pacific.

NIKSUN, NetDetector, NetDetectorLive, NetVCR, NetOmni, Supreme Eagle and other NIKSUN marks are either registered trademarks or trademarks of NIKSUN, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

About the IEEE Future Networks World Forum (FNWF’23)

Located in Baltimore, Maryland (USA), IEEE’s FNWF'23 seeks contributions on how to nurture and cultivate future network technologies and applications for the benefit of society. These systems should unveil a novel network architecture that not only improves physical data rate, but also creates a new ecosystem allowing new services and applications deployment. A key target is to build a novel network architecture that should support not only classical mobile broadband applications and services but also vertical industry (e.g., Intelligent Transport, Industrial IoT, and eHealth) and other future networks-based services.

See more about IEEE’s FNWF’23 here: https://fnwf2023.ieee.org.

About Tech Up For Women

Tech Up For Women is a collaborative hub for the advancement of women through greater technology knowledge. The organization provides ways to find new resources, tech products and services. It focuses on new tech trends, education, and networking opportunities to take the fear factor out of technology. The platform is a resource for all, focused on the application of new technologies in healthcare, medical technology, banking & finance, consumer products, media, arts & entertainment, retail, manufacturing, IT, engineering, legal, accounting, human resources, recruitment, digital transformation and STEM initiatives.

Check out the organization here: https://techupforwomen.com.