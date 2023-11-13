Abiie, LLC Champions Year-Round Baby Safety During Child Safety Month
Empowering Young Parents with Tips to Promote Health and Well-Being
These tips are our way of empowering young parents to create a safe environment for their little ones year-round.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As November celebrates Child Safety Month, Abiie, LLC (AB-BEE) wants young parents to know that baby safety isn't just a checkbox—it's a lifestyle. Offering four essential tips, Abiie supports parents in creating a safe haven for their little ones:
- Elevate Safety Standards: Prioritize certified products to ensure the highest safety levels for children. Relevant certification information is conveniently accessible on the Abiie website.
- Stay Present, Stay Safe: Regardless of a product's apparent security features, it is imperative to maintain constant vigilance. This practice serves as the first line of defense against potential accidents.
- Knowledge is Power: Thoroughly review the instruction manual before using any baby product. This ensures that the product is used correctly and safely.
- Trust Instincts: Parents are best suited to judge their baby's needs. If something doesn't feel right, trust instincts. Seek guidance if concerns arise.
"At Abiie, we believe safety is a lifestyle, not just a checkbox. These tips are our way of empowering young parents to create a safe environment for their little ones year-round," says Abiie, LLC Founder Kenneth Chuah.
Abiie LLC is all about supporting vibrant, modern families and a thriving planet. Our innovative, eco-friendly designs—from silicone bibs to baby carrier hip seats, wooden high chairs with trays to bamboo baby plates—combine style, safety, and sustainability.
Featured on the sets of Ellen DeGeneres and the Steve Harvey Show, Abiie, LLC has earned praise for designs that blend style, safety, and comfort seamlessly. Discover our complete collection of innovative, safety-tested products at abiie.com. For product updates, reviews, and exclusive offers, follow @abiiebaby on Instagram. Abiie, LLC - Empowering modern parents, redefining baby gear!
About Abiie, LLC:
Abiie, LLC, born in 2007, was founded by award-winning inventor and product design engineer Kenneth Chuah to support vibrant families and a thriving planet. A University of Texas, Austin alum, Chuah is a prize winner of Austin’s Product Competition (2004) and a former design engineer for Motorola. Shifting his focus to child gear in 2007, he set out to combine the highest safety standards with top-tier durability, functionality, and performance. Today, Abiie, LLC stands at the forefront, winning international acclaim and the hearts of parents worldwide with patented, award-winning designs that revolutionize family life. Explore our safety-tested collection online at abiie.com.
