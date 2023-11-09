Successful Inauguration of Spartan Fiji Trifecta Marks a Milestone in Sports Tourism

Fiji witnessed an extraordinary event as the inaugural Spartan Fiji Trifecta kicked off with resounding success at the Radisson Resort Ballroom on Wednesday, the 8th of November 2023. With attendees including local dignitaries, stakeholders, partners, supporters, local media and notable figures from the global Obstacle Course Racing (OCR) community.

The Honourable Minister Viliame Gavoka, who inaugurated the event, emphasised the importance of promoting health, fitness, and adventure/sports tourism in Fiji. Chris Heverin, the CEO of Spartan, delivered an inspiring speech, reiterating the commitment of Spartan to providing an inclusive platform for individuals of all ages and abilities to challenge themselves. Chris and his team look forward to a challenging weekend that offers something for everyone and is delighted to launch Spartan Fiji for the first time.

Adding their voices to the occasion were key speakers Brent Hill, CEO of Tourism Fiji and Akuila Batiweti, Chief Marketing & Customer Officer of Fiji Airways who highlighted the collaborative efforts in making Fiji a prominent destination for adventure sports enthusiasts. Tourism Fiji CEO Brent Hill spoke and encouraged Spartans travelling from overseas to go out and experience what Fiji has to offer from not only a leisure but an adventure tourism perspective.

International athletes, including Liam McKenzie (Australia), Bec Curtis (Australia), Bin Shen (China), Callum Meehan (New Zealand, based in Malaysia), Johnny Tieu (Indonesia), Nicole Mericle (USA), Veejay Jones (USA), Han Lin (China), and Reika Kijima (Japan) attended the event as Spartan Brand Ambassadors. Over 2000 racers are set to participate in Spartan Fiji across elite, competitive, and open categories, alongside the dedicated efforts of hundreds of volunteers. Fiji, renowned for its natural beauty, now proudly hosts its first ever Spartan Event, with participants and spectators converging from Fiji’s key tourism markets including Australia, New Zealand, the United States, China, and Japan. This international representation bolsters Fiji’s standing as a premier tourism destination.

The forthcoming days promise an adrenaline-charged event like no other, featuring a range of races including the Trail Run (November 9), Hurricane Heat, Spartan Sprint (November 12), Spartan Super (November 12), Spartan Beast (November 11), and Spartan Kids (November 10). A prevailing message of inclusivity resonates throughout the event, with Spartan welcoming individuals from Fiji and abroad of all ages and abilities to partake in this exhilarating experience, solidifying the belief that Spartan is truly for everyone.

Fijians from Nadi and surrounding areas can register on the website, or sign up in person on race day. Spectators are encouraged.