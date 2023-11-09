Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,809 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 455,984 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks / Unlawful Trespass and Violation Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

ARREST

 

CASE#: 23A2006554                                                    

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME of CALL: 11/08/2023 @ 12:09 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sand Hill Rd.

TOWN: Georgia

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass and Violation Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Angela Convard                                              

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

 

VICTIM: Gordon Richard

AGE: 75

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a call about Angela Convard trespassing at an address on Sand Hill Rd in Georgia, VT where she also had conditions of release not to be. She was located a short time later and issued a citation to appear in court.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/19/23 @ 08:30 am           

COURT: Franklin County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks / Unlawful Trespass and Violation Conditions of Release

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more