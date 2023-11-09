St. Albans Barracks / Unlawful Trespass and Violation Conditions of Release
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
ARREST
CASE#: 23A2006554
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME of CALL: 11/08/2023 @ 12:09 pm
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sand Hill Rd.
TOWN: Georgia
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass and Violation Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Angela Convard
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
VICTIM: Gordon Richard
AGE: 75
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a call about Angela Convard trespassing at an address on Sand Hill Rd in Georgia, VT where she also had conditions of release not to be. She was located a short time later and issued a citation to appear in court.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/19/23 @ 08:30 am
COURT: Franklin County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.