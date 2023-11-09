St. Albans Barracks / Unlawful Trespass and Violation Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

ARREST

CASE#: 23A2006554

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME of CALL: 11/08/2023 @ 12:09 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sand Hill Rd.

TOWN: Georgia

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass and Violation Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Angela Convard

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

VICTIM: Gordon Richard

AGE: 75

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a call about Angela Convard trespassing at an address on Sand Hill Rd in Georgia, VT where she also had conditions of release not to be. She was located a short time later and issued a citation to appear in court.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/19/23 @ 08:30 am

COURT: Franklin County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.