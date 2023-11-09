Governor Abbott Deploys Firefighting Resources To Aid Southern States

TEXAS, November 9 - November 9, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the deployment of firefighting personnel and emergency response resources from the Texas A&M Forest Service to assist Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, and Mississippi as they face dangerous wildfire conditions.

"Our nation is stronger when our states come together in times of need,” said Governor Abbott. “I deployed personnel and resources from the Texas A&M Forest Service to help keep our southern neighbors in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, and Mississippi safe from dangerous wildfires. Texas stands ready to send additional support to impacted communities as needed to help protect our fellow Americans."

At the direction of Governor Abbott and in coordination with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Texas A&M Forest Service has deployed the following wildfire response resources:

13 wildland firefighters

Two tractor plows

One bulldozer

One Type 6 wildland fire engine

While Texas has seen some relief from drought conditions, abnormally low relative humidity, and wildfires this fall, extreme wildfire conditions have increased and are expanding across the Southeastern United States. This year, southeastern states have seen more than 21,600 wildfires that have burned over half a million acres.

On October 9, the State of Texas moved to a Wildland Fire Preparedness Level 1 due to continued rainfall and a significant decrease in wildfire activity across the state.