Nickolas Edward Wood: Remembering the Life of the Nick at Nite Host and Beloved Community Member

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected].

Nickolas Edward Wood

March 10, 1961 – October 27, 2023

Nick was born in Healdsburg Californina to Wallace Wood and Sandra Hudson March 10th 1961. Nick grew up in Cloverdale with his two sisters till his sophomore year when his family moved to Southern Humboldt to be closer to family. Nick graduated from South Fork High in 1979.

After high school Nick started working as a line chef at Hartsook in in Richardsen Grove. Nick work various jobs and donated his time. He had a Radio Show on KMUD rightfully called Nick at Nite. Nick also worked at the Redway Liquor Store deli for years where he loved show casing his pizza skills with unique but delicious combinations.

Nick married the love of his life Connie Chancy May 17th, 2006. They never had any children together, but Nick was a wonderful father to Corey Connie’s son and an even better grandfather to their grandson Jared.

Nick and Connie lived in Southern Humboldt for years till they made the decision to move to Washington to help take care of Connie’s aging parents. When the time came, they moved back to Eureka. Where they lived till Nick’s Passing.

Nick is survived by his loving wife Connie, Grandson Jared his beloved dog Booger, his two sisters Stacy Wood of Crescent City and Nina Standley and her partner jack of Ferndale, his Aunt Audrey Wood of Redway, Uncle Jack and Aunt Shawnee Wood of Rio Dell, Aunts Jacklyn Radcliff, Carolyn Wagner uncle Johnny Pollock, as well as many, many cousins, nieces, nephews both great and great grand.

Nick is preceded in death buy both his parents, his little sister Kelly Michele Wood, his grandparents Wallace Wood, Livia Wood, Faye Klingler, his Stepson Corey and in laws Louis and Doroles Chancy.

Nick will be laid to rest in the Old Wood Cemetery in Briceland

His Family would like to thank Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for the care and kindness they showed Nick till his passing.