Local Plein-aire Painters Showing Art at Mad River Community Hospital

This is a press release from the Redwood Art Association:

“Path Through the Lupine” by Lynn Niekrasz

Jan Hollander and Lynn Niekrasz are showing Plein-aire oil paintings now at Mad River Community Hospital wall galleries.

 Having retired from busy professional careers  both Lynn and Jan have time to paint, take workshops and participate regularly with the Sunday Paintout Group. Both are also members of the Redwood Art Association Gallery and the Representational Art League.

 Jan Hollander has been working almost exclusively on location while still finding time to occasionally paint in her Eureka studio.

 Lynn Niekrasz works exclusively in oils and paints on location and in studio.

 Meeting at Sunday Paintout they found they enjoyed painting in many different areas,  trying to capture and interpret the beauty of Humboldt in oils.

 “When you’re painting with other artists you can share tips, ideas. It’s beneficial to get feedback on location” said Lynn. ” “Everyone  brings different experiences and insights. You can meet so many people and keep learning “, added Jan.

“Redwood Reiteration” by Lynn Niekrasz

“Spring On the Mad” by Jan Hollander

“Summer Grasses” by Jan Hollander

