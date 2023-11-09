Tickets for 34th Annual Candlelight Walk at Redwood National & State Parks on Sale Now

This is a press release from the Redwood Parks Conservancy:

Join Redwood Parks Conservancy (RPC) for the 34th Annual Candlelight Walk Through the Ancient Redwoods on Saturday, December 2nd & Sunday, December 3rd, 2023 from 5pm-8pm. The Candlelight Walk is held each year as a fundraiser for RPC and the parks they support, including Redwood National and State Parks. Each night is limited to 300 guests. Tickets sell out quickly!

This beloved community event, held in partnership with California State Parks and the National Park Service, features a nighttime walk through the ancient redwood forest in Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park lit by over 500 luminaria. Local storytellers and musicians will fill out the night with stories and songs of winter, the holidays and the redwoods. Hot cider and cookies will be served upon return to the visitor’s center following the walk! The trail is ADA accessible and less than a 1/2 mile in total to and from the campfire center. No dogs please.

Individual Tickets are $25. Children’s Tickets are free for kids 12 and under. Each guest will receive a limited edition lanyard.

Tickets for the 34th Annual Candlelight Walk through the Redwoods are available only at:

Saturday, December 2nd, 2023 – https://saturday-candlelight-walk-2023.eventbrite.com Sunday, December 3rd, 2023 – https://sunday-candlelight-walk-2023.eventbrite.com

Rain or shine. Tickets only available online; no tickets at door. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. Ticket sales are non-refundable.

For more information, visit https://redwoodparksconservancy.org/34th-annual-candlelight-walk-through-ancient-redwoods