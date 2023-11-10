U.S. Department of Labor Recognizes Cascade Environmental with the 2023 HIRE Vets Medallion Award

Cascade honored with HIRE Vets Medallion Award for a second time Jessica Alexander, Cascade’s Director of Talent Acquisition, transitioned into a civilian career after ten years of service in the United States Air Force. Today, she leads Cascade’s veteran recruiting and hiring program.

The prestigious honor recognizes employers for their investments in recruiting, employing, and retaining our nation’s heroes.

Our veteran recruiting program is centered on matching veterans' skills and knowledge gained during their service with suitable career opportunities. It's an honor to employ our nation's heroes” — Jessica Alexander, Cascade’s Director of Talent Acquisition

BOTHELL, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. Acting Secretary of Labor Julie A. Su recognized Cascade Environmental (“Cascade”) as one of the 859 recipients of the 2023 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during a virtual award ceremony presented by U.S. Department of Labor. Cascade earned the gold award.

The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans.

Ken Moses, Chief People Officer at Cascade, expressed the company's pride in providing opportunities to those who have served our nation. "At Cascade, we take immense pride in supporting our veterans," Moses stated. "Recruiting and employing veterans has proven to be a successful strategy for us. Their military experience equips them with the skills and mindset needed to thrive in the environmental services industry. Veterans who have transitioned into civilian roles with Cascade have consistently realized their potential for growth within our organization, including leadership roles."

Jessica Alexander, Cascade’s Director of Talent Acquisition and a veteran herself, has been instrumental in creating a veteran-friendly approach to talent acquisition. "Assisting service members in transitioning to civilian careers has always been close to my heart," Alexander remarked. "As a veteran, I understand the challenges that come with this transition. Our veteran recruiting program is centered on matching veterans' skills and knowledge gained during their service with suitable career opportunities. It's an absolute honor to employ our nation's heroes."

Cascade joins 859 companies from across the United States that share a commitment to hiring veterans and providing them with long-term career opportunities that use the diverse skills they acquired through their military service. Recipients of the 2023 HIRE Vets Medallion Award meet rigorous employment and veteran integration assistance criteria, including veteran hiring and retention percentages; availability of veteran-specific resources; leadership programming for veterans; dedicated human resource efforts; pay compensation and tuition assistance programs for veterans. Since its inception, 1,600 employers have earned the HIRE Vets Medallion Award.

About Cascade

Cascade is a field services contractor that partners with our clients to provide seamless environmental and geotechnical solutions from concept to completion. Our mission is to contribute to a sustainable future through environmental investigation and restoration. For more information on Cascade, please visit www.cascade-env.com.

About the HIRE Vets Medallion Program

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by businesses that demonstrate unparalleled commitment to attracting, hiring and retaining veterans. The 2023 HIRE Vets Medallion Award application period will open to employers on Jan. 31, 2024. For more information about the program and the application process, visit www.HIREVets.gov.

There are different awards for large employers (500-plus employees), medium employers (51-499 employees), and small employers (50 or fewer employees). Additionally, there are two award tiers: platinum and gold.