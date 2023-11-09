White Rock Lake Park Receives 50 New Trees

Volunteers, staff, and community members gathered at White Rock Lake Park at the tree planting. The perimeter trail at White Rock Lake follows about 9.6 miles around the 1,200-acre reservoir. Numerous other activities are enjoyed in White Rock Lake park, such as boating, kayaking, and disc golf. 50 trees were planted in the ground on a beautiful day at White Rock Lake. Species planted included American elm, American sycamore, Bald cypress, Bur oak, Carolina cherry laurel, Cedar elm, Chinquapin oak, Honeylocust, Mexican buckeye, Pecan, Southern magnolia, Texas persimmon, Texas red oak

50 trees were planted at White Rock Lake Park to provide shade and increase Dallas’ tree canopy coverage. Thanks to Energy Transfer for making this possible!

We are excited to partner with Texas Trees Foundation to extend this commitment to include urban plantings in our hometown because of the benefits that trees offer to communities at large.” — Vicki Granado, V.P. of Corporate Communications for Energy Transfer

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local volunteers bundled up on Saturday morning with shovels and gloves to plant 50 trees at White Rock Lake Park. Led by Texas Trees Foundation, the community event was made possible by a partnership with Energy Transfer, an energy leader and FORTUNE 43 corporation headquartered in Dallas, and Dallas Park and Recreation. It is part of a 5-years running “Branching Out” tree planting collaboration that aims to create healthier communities by planting trees at Dallas Parks.

Trees offer vast benefits for the community at large. Thriving urban forests bolster human health, from encouraging physical activity to reducing respiratory illnesses stemming from air pollution. Urban trees filter the air by removing pollution which improves a city’s overall air quality. They also reduce runoff of sediment, pollutants, and organic matter into streams, improving our water quality. Trees have also been shown to reduce crime, lower stress levels, and develop community pride.

“Energy Transfer has a longstanding commitment to reforestation,” said Vicki Granado, vice president of Corporate Communications for Energy Transfer. “We are excited to partner with Texas Trees Foundation to extend this commitment to include urban plantings in our hometown because of the benefits that trees offer to communities at large. Supporting the communities where our employees live and work is a core value of our Partnership.”

A master plan is underway for White Rock Lake Park, spearheaded by District 9’s Council Member Paula Blackmon. The 50 new trees will be a great addition to the area. White Rock is one of the most heavily used parks in the Dallas Park system and is the location of many special events and runs.

13 species will be planted including American elm, American sycamore, Bald cypress, Bur oak, Carolina cherry laurel, Cedar elm, Chinquapin oak, Common persimmon, Eves necklace, Mexican buckeye, Pecan, Southern magnolia, and Texas red oak.

“I appreciate the Texas Trees Foundation and the City of Dallas and their goal to decrease the carbon footprint - trees help do that,” said a community volunteer.

The Branching Out program began in 2018 to reforest and beautify Dallas’ aging urban canopy. For each planting the Dallas Park and Recreation, the Texas Trees Foundation, organizational donors, and community volunteers work collaboratively to strategically plant trees with the intentions to increase the current Dallas tree canopy coverage, while providing shade and other health benefits.

“The work we’re able to accomplish with our partners is very valuable. The new trees not only provide benefits for the park-goers and neighbors, but they also help increase tree canopy coverage and mitigate urban heat,” said Janette Monear CEO of Texas Trees Foundation. “With the support of our partners, our communities will be cleaner, greener, cooler, and healthier for generations to come.”

White Rock Lake, dubbed “The People’s Playground” since the 1930s – just got a little greener, cooler, and healthier.

For more information on Texas Trees Foundation and the Dallas Park and Recreation’s Branching Out program, visit www.texastrees.org and www.dallasparks.org. You can also follow Texas Trees Foundation on Instagram at www.instagram.com/texastreesfoundation, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/texastrees, and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/texas_trees. You can also follow Dallas Park & Recreation on Instagram at www.instagram.com/dallasparkrec, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DallasParkRec/, and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/dallasparkrec.