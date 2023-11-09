33rd District 2024 State Senate Candidate Sharifah Hardie Ignites the Campaign Trail with High-Energy Fundraising Blitz
Supporters are invited to join the team and be a part of the "2024 Sharifah Hardie for CA Senate District 33 Fundraising Blitz."
I want to empower my supporters to be a driving force for my campaign. It is not just about me. It’s about creating jobs and relieving some of the stress many people are currently experiencing.”LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh off the heels of her bold move to join the Republican Party, Sharifah Hardie, the trailblazing businesswoman and candidate for California's 33rd Senate District, is amping up the excitement with a groundbreaking initiative, her “2024 Sharifah Hardie for CA Senate District 33 Fundraising Blitz."
Today, Hardie made the announcement that supporters are invited to join the team and be a part of a Senate race that's not just about change – but about about making history.
"I've made my stand by running for CA Senate. Now I'm calling on you to stand with me," exclaimed an enthusiastic Sharifah Hardie. “I’m looking for a few good fundraisers to join my team and help me bring about the change California so desperately needs.”
As she propels her campaign forward, Hardie is not just seeking just anyone to join her team. Hardie is on the lookout for passionate individuals to be the driving force behind her Senate bid. In a dynamic and high-energy move, she proudly presents an opportunity for supporters to actively contribute to the campaign’s success and make a difference in their community.
"I believe in the power of the people. I want to empower my supporters to be a driving force for my campaign,” said Hardie with infectious enthusiasm. “It is not just about me. It’s about creating jobs and relieving some of the stress many people are currently experiencing. Together we win.”
Hardie's campaign is not business as usual; it's a movement that thrives on energy and enthusiasm. The initiative is all about putting the power back into the hands of the people. Hardie wants supporters on board to help build the momentum and carry it through to victory.
Ready to be part of history? Visit Sharifah Hardie's Team Page to sign up, get involved, and be part of the excitement. This is your chance to shape the future of California, and Sharifah Hardie wants you on her team.
