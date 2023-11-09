New Source Technology to exhibit at Photonics West 2024

New Products include the new 30-Watt flashlamp simmer supply and 1000-Volt IGBT Driver Board.

PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA , U.S.A., November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laser and electro-optic products manufacturer and supplier New Source Technology today announced plans to exhibit at Photonics West 2024 in San Francisco, January 30 through February 1. Photonics West, the premier event in the photonics industry, is set to return in 2024 for another groundbreaking exhibition. This annual event attracts the world’s leading researchers, engineers, and innovators to the Moscone Center in San Francisco to push the boundaries of light-based technologies and explore the latest advancements in the field.

This year’s new products include an expanded line of laser pump chambers and laser pump cavities designed for the aesthetic and surgical laser markets. In addition, we will be showing the new 30-watt flashlamp simmer power supply and the 1000-volt IGBT Driver Board. These new products when combined with any of our capacitor charging power supplies are the building blocks for a complete laser or Intense Pulsed Light system.

“The Photonics West exhibition is a cornerstone event for the global photonics community. It brings together the brightest minds and most innovative technologies, fostering collaborations and driving the industry forward,” said Greg Pon, President, and Founder. “We are excited to be exhibiting and look forward to showcasing our latest products.”

New Source Technology specializes in the design, manufacture, and distribution of critical laser and electro-optic components with a special emphasis on laser pump cavities, YAG laser rods, flash lamps, optics, and capacitor charging power supplies. New Source Technology has been serving the laser market for over 25 years and has developed a strong global presence in the industry. For more information contact Greg Pon, gpon@newsourcetechnology.com