State Bar appeals acquittal of lawyer who tweeted shoot protesters

(Subscription required) State Bar prosecutors asked the agency’s appellate panel to review a judge’s dismissal of all four charges against an LA attorney who misrepresented herself and posted tweets urging that protesters should be shot during the nationwide violence that followed the 2020 murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

