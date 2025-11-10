C.A. Says Law Vacating Restitution Fines After 10 Years Does Not Trigger Full Resentencing

Div. Two of the Fourth District Court of Appeal held Friday that a recently enacted law providing that criminal restitution fines “shall be vacated” after 10 years does not trigger a right to a full resentencing hearing to consider every aspect of the defendant’s sentence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.