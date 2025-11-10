Pass Rate on California's July 2025 Bar Exam Inches Higher to 54.8%

(Subscription required) The overall pass rate on California's July 2025 bar exam inched slightly higher year-over-year to 54.8%, according to statistics released Friday by the state bar. Just over 4,000 people passed the test, which reverted to a National Conference of Bar Examiners-written format after the February exam, designed to be taken online, melted down amid widespread technical and planning errors.

