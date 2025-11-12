Kin-First Approach Improves Experiences of Children in Adoptive Families

During the remote Judicial Council meeting on October 24, an adoptive family shared their experiences promoting kin-first care, a system that prioritizes placing children with their extended family network.

Claudia, Michael, and Cece's Story

Claudia and Michael, both former foster children, were able to share how they adopted their daughter Cece through the kin-first system. They stressed the importance of family-based adoptions on the stability and development of children in foster care.

"We both grew up knowing what it felt like to grew up not having a forever family,” Claudia told the council of her past and how both she and Michael view the importance of adopting their niece Cece.

“That moment, standing in court hearing the judge declare us her forever parents wasn’t just about her finding permanency. It was about breaking a cycle,” she continued, speaking of the moment they were declared Cece’s new family. “It was about two former foster kids creating the stability we once dreamed of and doing it for a child who was not only our daughter but also part of our family by blood.”

Permanency Supported by Data

“If the child is placed first with a relative or extended family, they are three times as likely to remain in that placement after 12 months," said Justice Tari L. Cody of the Second Appellate District at the meeting. "70% of youth placed with relatives are also with their entire sibling set so they get to be placed with their brothers and sisters.”

Justice Cody also mentioned that “Youth who are with a relative at the time, they exit foster care, also benefit from a relative placement because they are less likely to reenter care after 12 months.”

How Kinship Care Affects Child Development

Michael shared how being adopted by his aunt and uncle positively affected his development as a child. “Living with them kept me connected to cousins, grandparents, aunts, uncles—all bonds I still treasure," Michael said. "Those years gave me a moral compass that has guided me every step since.”

He noted that once he chose to reunite with his birth mother and soon returned to the foster care system, he was put in a turbulent position. He eventually ended up emancipating without permanency, noting that "instability follows you and too many children today are carrying that same burden."

However, he also said that kinship care was a significant part of how he found stability and guidance moving forward in life. Now, he hopes to bring that same stability to Cece's life as well.

“I've seen encouraging changes in the child welfare system,” he said. “There's more support for kinship care and support for relatives willing to step forward. Those changes helped Cece achieve permanency quickly. Kinship care interrupts cycles of trauma. It keeps families together when parents can't provide care. It gives children the chance to grow up with people who know their history and love them unconditionally.”

Judicial Council Proclaims Court Adoption and Permanency Month

The Judicial Council proclaimed November to be Court Adoption and Permanency Month highlighting their role in providing education and technical assistance, support and oversight of the 11,000 active Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) volunteers providing services to 13,000 children and youth statewide, and expansion of resources for court-appointed counsel for children in foster care and their parents.