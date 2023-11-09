E.J. Stelter Releases Debut Children’s Picture Book About a Pup with Thirst for Travel
A fun rhyming tale of adventure accompanied with vibrant illustrations and cultural immersion.
A delightful rhyming tale about courage, compassion and a puppy who loves to explore and travel the world.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Poppy’s First Adventure is the debut title in a heartwarming series of stories of compassion and courage that follow a kind-hearted pup with dreams of traveling the world. Papillion, Poppy for short, dreamed about one day traveling to magnificent lands. Her dream comes true as she makes her way to France, and in the process makes some unlikely friends. Set against the backdrop of beautifully illustrated French scenery, Poppy models the importance of compassion, courage and friendship. This whimsical and adorable rhyming story, which also introduces readers to French culture and language, has received rave reviews from popular Bookstagrammers.
— Stephanie, @the.book.nerd.fox
Michelle Jocson of nurse_bookie says, “The story is written in rhymes which makes reading this story out loud fun while also learning a lot about Paris and traveling. I found the illustrations very lively and beautifully done...“
Nicole of reading_with_nicole says, “This is a cute story about a dog who has the desire to travel and seek out adventures, the illustrations in the book are super cute and fun. This book would be great for any classroom...”
Janet of purrfectpages says, “ A delightful read, Poppy’s curiosity reminds young readers that leaving one’s comfort zone should not only be encouraged, but can be a good thing.”
Joanna of joannasbookshelf writes, “I love how the illustrations told the story without even needing the words. For younger readers this is super important.”
Karen of kmo.reads says, “The underlying message is one of how unexpected friendships bring us joy. I love the relationship that Poppy and Pumpkin have at the end of the story. This book is also wonderfully illustrated.”
Danyel of dany.alvy says, “The illustrations in this book are adorable, and who wouldn’t love a backpack wearing puppy?! This story is full of fun places to see, an adventure on trains and planes, and new friends, which may even include a cat *gasp*!”
Kristen of audreyoaksreadseverything writes, “I loved the illustrations and the focus on travel and adventure.“
Mathi of mowgliwithabook says, “Poppy’s First Adventure is a beautiful journey filled with vibrant illustrations that bring the story to life.”
The Midwest Book Review sees Poppy's First Adventure as a good acquisition for libraries, describing the book as "a top recommendation for picture book libraries seeking memorable and lasting acquisitions, and for read-aloud adults seeking to pair wonder and discovery with important life lessons."
Throughout the story, E.J. Stelter highlights the value of following one’s dreams and setting out to discover new adventures, a lesson which the publisher, DartFrog Books, wants to share with children of all ages.
E.J. Stelter is available for interviews.
Libby Bell
DartFrog Books
libby.bell@dartfrogbooks.com