Design-Build Projects from Across the Nation Win DBIA Annual Project/Team Awards
CA State Office Building Takes Home Project of the Year; DC Metro Headquarters Earns Chair's AwardWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) recognized nearly 50 project and team awards during a special Awards Dinner last Thursday at the 2023 Design-Build Conference & Expo. In addition to celebrating Merit Award winners from each category, DBIA revealed the recipients of this year’s Excellence Awards, several Best-In honors and the coveted Project of the Year.
Project of the Year: 1021 O Street State Office Building
Chair’s Award: Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority DC Headquarters
Enlightened Owner: University of Washington, Health Sciences Education Building
I.N.S.P.I.R.E.D. Owner: Silicon Valley Clean Water Gravity Pipeline Project
Project Exemplifying Meaningful DEI Practices: Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority DC Headquarters
Best Use of BIM/VDC: Hunts Point Interstate Access Improvement Project Contract 1
Best in Design –– Engineering: Silicon Valley Clean Water Gravity Pipeline Project
Best in Design –– Architecture: Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority DC Headquarters
Best in Process –– Best Value: University of California, Irvine: Susan and Henry Samueli College of Health Sciences Building and Sue and Bill Gross Nursing and Health Sciences Hall
Best in Process –– Progressive Design-Build: 1021 O Street State Office Building
Best in Small Projects: Judi’s House
Best in Teaming: University of Washington, Health Sciences Education Building
Each year, one project’s commitment to Design-Build Done Right® rises above the others to receive DBIA’s Project of the Year. This project excels in teaming, design and process –– and far exceeds the basic requirements of DBIA awards submissions. The Project of the Year is chosen by a jury of industry professionals from submissions across ten categories. Learn more about the 2023 DBIA Award recipients, including Merit Award and Excellence Award winners in each category on DBIA’s Awards page.
