Design-Build Projects from Across the Nation Win DBIA Annual Project/Team Awards

CA State Office Building Takes Home Project of the Year; DC Metro Headquarters Earns Chair's Award

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) recognized nearly 50 project and team awards during a special Awards Dinner last Thursday at the 2023 Design-Build Conference & Expo. In addition to celebrating Merit Award winners from each category, DBIA revealed the recipients of this year’s Excellence Awards, several Best-In honors and the coveted Project of the Year.Project of the Year: 1021 O Street State Office BuildingChair’s Award: Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority DC HeadquartersEnlightened Owner: University of Washington, Health Sciences Education BuildingI.N.S.P.I.R.E.D. Owner: Silicon Valley Clean Water Gravity Pipeline ProjectProject Exemplifying Meaningful DEI Practices: Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority DC HeadquartersBest Use of BIM/VDC: Hunts Point Interstate Access Improvement Project Contract 1Best in Design –– Engineering: Silicon Valley Clean Water Gravity Pipeline ProjectBest in Design –– Architecture: Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority DC HeadquartersBest in Process –– Best Value: University of California, Irvine: Susan and Henry Samueli College of Health Sciences Building and Sue and Bill Gross Nursing and Health Sciences HallBest in Process –– Progressive Design-Build: 1021 O Street State Office BuildingBest in Small Projects: Judi’s HouseBest in Teaming: University of Washington, Health Sciences Education BuildingEach year, one project’s commitment to Design-Build Done Rightrises above the others to receive DBIA’s Project of the Year. This project excels in teaming, design and process –– and far exceeds the basic requirements of DBIA awards submissions. The Project of the Year is chosen by a jury of industry professionals from submissions across ten categories. Learn more about the 2023 DBIA Award recipients, including Merit Award and Excellence Award winners in each category on DBIA’s Awards page.

