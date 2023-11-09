Design-Build Projects from Across the Nation Win DBIA Annual Project/Team Awards

About

Design-Build Institute of America is the true authority on Design-Build Done Right®. Comprised of architectural, engineering, and construction professionals, as well as academics, students, and project Owners, its members collaborate and innovate to deliver some of America’s most successful projects. By convening multiple disciplines, the members of DBIA have upended the status quo on projects both big and small to reinvent what design-build can accomplish for our nation. Because DBIA delivers education and certification that drive not just business transformation but industry imagination, the organization inspires both projects and futures. DBIA ensures that everyone in its community—from practitioners to Owners to everyday citizens—takes advantage of the power of design-build so they can realize higher quality outcomes for today and thousands of tomorrows.

https://dbia.org/