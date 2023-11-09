Design-Build Projects from Across the Nation Win DBIA Annual Project/Team Awards

Design-Build Institute of America logo

1021 O Street State Office Building

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority DC Headquarters

CA State Office Building Takes Home Project of the Year; DC Metro Headquarters Earns Chair's Award

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) recognized nearly 50 project and team awards during a special Awards Dinner last Thursday at the 2023 Design-Build Conference & Expo. In addition to celebrating Merit Award winners from each category, DBIA revealed the recipients of this year’s Excellence Awards, several Best-In honors and the coveted Project of the Year.

Project of the Year: 1021 O Street State Office Building

Chair’s Award: Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority DC Headquarters

Enlightened Owner: University of Washington, Health Sciences Education Building

I.N.S.P.I.R.E.D. Owner: Silicon Valley Clean Water Gravity Pipeline Project

Project Exemplifying Meaningful DEI Practices: Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority DC Headquarters

Best Use of BIM/VDC: Hunts Point Interstate Access Improvement Project Contract 1

Best in Design –– Engineering: Silicon Valley Clean Water Gravity Pipeline Project

Best in Design –– Architecture: Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority DC Headquarters

Best in Process –– Best Value: University of California, Irvine: Susan and Henry Samueli College of Health Sciences Building and Sue and Bill Gross Nursing and Health Sciences Hall

Best in Process –– Progressive Design-Build: 1021 O Street State Office Building

Best in Small Projects: Judi’s House

Best in Teaming: University of Washington, Health Sciences Education Building

Each year, one project’s commitment to Design-Build Done Right® rises above the others to receive DBIA’s Project of the Year. This project excels in teaming, design and process –– and far exceeds the basic requirements of DBIA awards submissions. The Project of the Year is chosen by a jury of industry professionals from submissions across ten categories. Learn more about the 2023 DBIA Award recipients, including Merit Award and Excellence Award winners in each category on DBIA’s Awards page.

Erin Looney
Design-Build Institute of America
+1 850-443-0455
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

2023 Project of the Year: 1021 O Street State Office Building, CA

You just read:

Design-Build Projects from Across the Nation Win DBIA Annual Project/Team Awards

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Waste Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Erin Looney
Design-Build Institute of America
+1 850-443-0455
Company/Organization
DBIA
1001 Pennsylvania Ave, NW, Suite 410
Washington, 20004
United States
+1 202-454-7531
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Design-Build Institute of America is the true authority on Design-Build Done Right®. Comprised of architectural, engineering, and construction professionals, as well as academics, students, and project Owners, its members collaborate and innovate to deliver some of America’s most successful projects. By convening multiple disciplines, the members of DBIA have upended the status quo on projects both big and small to reinvent what design-build can accomplish for our nation. Because DBIA delivers education and certification that drive not just business transformation but industry imagination, the organization inspires both projects and futures. DBIA ensures that everyone in its community—from practitioners to Owners to everyday citizens—takes advantage of the power of design-build so they can realize higher quality outcomes for today and thousands of tomorrows.

https://dbia.org/

More From This Author
Design-Build Projects from Across the Nation Win DBIA Annual Project/Team Awards
DBIA Project Delivery Primer Gets an Update
DBIA Announces 2023 Distinguished Leadership Award Winners
View All Stories From This Author