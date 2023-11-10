Submit Release
Announcing: LabFinder.com expands its reach with the addition of ImageLink Managed Centers

ImageLink Builds on LabFinder’s Offering of High Quality and Cost Effective Radiology Testing

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LabFinder.com, an online scheduling platform for laboratory and radiology appointments, announced that ImageLink has joined its team of
providers. ImageLink manages diagnostic imaging centers offering the top technology & radiology services available to patients in Georgia and Ohio.

LabFinder’s Founder Dr. Robert Segal says, “The addition of ImageLink continues to expand on the radiology services available on our site. We are excited that our users will gain more access to radiology services near them including MRIs and Screening Mammograms.”

ImageLink’s Georgia and Ohio managed locations are:

Allegiance Imaging and Radiology – Atlanta, Georgia
● Suwanee, GA 30024
● Decatur, GA 30033
● Lithia Springs, GA 30122
● Monroe, GA 30655
● Stockbridge, GA 30281
● Conyers, GA 30013

Allegiance Ohio – Cleveland, Ohio
● Westlake, OH 44145
● Toledo, OH 43606
● Garfield Heights, OH 44125
● Medina, OH 44256
● Middleburg Heights, OH 44130
● Beachwood, OH 44122

ImageLink managed diagnostic imaging centers’ top offered tests are:
● MRI
● Screening Mammogram
● Chest CT Scan
● Lumbar Spine CT Scan (Lower Back)
● Abdomen and Pelvis CT Scan

Dr. Segal adds that, "the addition of ImageLink’s managed imaging centers‘ radiology testing including MRIs, Screening Mammograms and CT scans in Georgia and Ohio, builds on LabFinder's mission of giving patients the tools they need to be proactive about their health as well as providing them with the knowledge needed for the best medical assistance."

About: LabFinder is a consumer-facing platform that transforms the patient experience through seamless lab & radiology testing, guiding patients to conveniently located testing centers, handling appointment bookings, offering telehealth services, and allowing patients to review their test results all in one place. LabFinder supports patients through their care journey from booking to billing—reducing expenses, hurdles, and frustrations. www.labfinder.com

About: ImageLink manages diagnostic imaging centers that provide state of the art radiology services in Georgia and Ohio. Most ImageLink managed clinics feature 1.5T technology which is considered the gold standard in Atlanta, Cleveland and outpatient centers across the country. ImageLink managed clinics also offer open MRI options and all ImageLink managed clinic radiologists are board-certified, providing the most expert and thorough interpretations of
patient’s scans. https://imagelinkmri.com

Maggie Townsend
LabFinder.com
maggie@labfinder.com

