KRATEO.AI Issues Statement on Executive Order on Use of Artificial Intelligence
We live and breathe these principles of ethics and transparency in all that we do. These core values are ingrained in our people and process, guiding every action, decision, and outcome.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KRATEO.AI, a leading technology company specializing in cutting-edge AI-driven solutions tailored to marketing and sales professionals, issued a statement regarding the recent Executive Order concerning the Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence, issued on October 30, 2023. KRATEO.AI continues to advance the objectives of marketing, sales, and business leaders by unveiling personalized insights from previously anonymous website visitors, all while ensuring compliance with the standards and requirements outlined in the Executive Order (and beyond).
Clay Sharman, Founder and Chief Creative Dude at KRATEO.AI issued the following statement:
"KRATEO.AI fully complies with President Biden's Executive Order on Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Artificial Intelligence, and further, goes above and beyond its requirements. We are deeply committed to ethics, data privacy, and security in the development and deployment of AI technologies.
Our dedication to these principles is unwavering. We firmly believe that responsible AI is the cornerstone of our mission to assist businesses in supercharging their online engagement and expanding their customer base in unprecedented ways. At KRATEO.AI, we embrace transparency and accountability as integral components of our operations.
In alignment with this commitment, KRATEO.AI works exclusively with companies that openly disclose the use of our technology. We firmly emphasize that our partnership is rooted in openness, transparency, and the shared pursuit of ethical and secure AI innovation.
We understand that trust is essential in the realm of artificial intelligence, and we strive to set the standard for responsible AI practices in all that we do.”
KRATEO.AI stands at the forefront of AI-driven marketing solutions, revolutionizing how businesses understand and engage with their customers. By providing personalized insights and empowering marketing and sales professionals to connect with website visitors on a deeply personal level, KRATEO.AI is at the forefront of transforming the marketing industry.
"KRATEO.AI remains steadfast in our dedication to the ethical and transparent utilization of data, which lies at the very heart of our corporate identity," Sharman affirmed. "We live and breathe these principles of ethics and transparency in all that we do. These core values are ingrained in our people and process, guiding every action, decision, and outcome."
The company's strategic partnerships and investor support solidify its leadership position in the ever-evolving AI-as-a-service marketplace. As businesses navigate the constantly changing landscape of marketing and sales, KRATEO.AI remains a beacon of innovation, reshaping customer engagement in the digital age.
About KRATEO.AI:
KRATEO.AI is a data technology and AI-as-a-service company specializing in delivering cutting-edge tools to help marketing and sales professionals identify website visitors, uncover their demographic information, and optimize their campaigns. With a steadfast commitment to ethics, data privacy, and security, KRATEO.AI is dedicated to empowering businesses to enhance their online engagement and grow their customer base in ways previously unimaginable.
