Seasoned Litigator Joins The Wagner Law Group
The Wagner Law Group has announced that Johanna L. Matloff has joined the firm as Partner in its Boston office.
Johanna brings a wealth of experience to our litigation team and to our firm in general, and we are thrilled that she is joining us”BOSTON, MA, USA, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marcia S. Wagner, the Managing Director of The Wagner Law Group, nationally recognized as the nation’s leading ERISA and employee benefits law firm, has announced that Johanna L. Matloff has joined the firm as Partner in its Boston office. “Johanna brings a wealth of experience to our litigation team and to our firm in general, and we are thrilled that she is joining us,” says Ms. Wagner.
— Marcia S. Wagner, Founder and Managing Director
Ms. Matloff is an experienced litigator in disputes involving ERISA and employee benefits as well as employment, insurance, non-profit organizations, complex torts, nursing homes, and consumer and home improvement products liability. Her ERISA litigation experience includes ERISA preemption issues, benefit claims, plan benefit calculation matters, as well as breach of fiduciary duty claims. Ms. Matloff has also represented clients in litigation involving wrongful termination and retaliation claims under the Family and Medical Leave Act, unpaid wages, and government contractor’s personnel files.
Ms. Matloff regularly advises clients, including both for-profit and non-profit organizations, on a variety of employment law matters. She provides counsel to employers regarding employment-related policies and agreements, including non-competition and non-solicitation agreements, severance agreements, and employee handbooks. Ms. Matloff advises non-profit organizations on a variety of legal matters including director’s and officer’s liability, human resources and personnel decisions, employment practices, contracts, First Amendment issues, collections, and insurance.
Ms. Matloff is distinguished by Best Lawyers® in the area of Litigation – Labor and Employment, is recognized by Super Lawyers in the area of General Litigation, and was included in Boston Magazine’s “Top Lawyers” for non-profits for 2022. She received her J.D. from Suffolk University Law School, magna cum laude, and her B.A. from The University of Pennsylvania, magna cum laude. Ms. Matloff also uses her legal skills to support her community, serving on the Executive Committee and Board of Overseers of The Jewish Journal, a newspaper based on the North Shore of Massachusetts. Prior to joining The Wagner Law Group, Ms. Matloff was a partner in a Boston law firm.
Established in 1996, The Wagner Law Group continues to be dedicated to the highest standards of integrity, excellence and thought leadership, and is considered to be the nation’s preeminent ERISA and employee benefits law firm. Now with 44 attorneys in 10 offices, it provides unparalleled legal advice to its clients, including large, small and nonprofit corporations as well as individuals and government entities nationwide and in several foreign countries. The firm’s attorneys combine many years of experience in their fields of practice and include those who are AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell and have been annually named to prestigious Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers® lists. The Wagner Law Group is recognized by Best Lawyers® as a Tier 1 Best Law Firm in the areas of ERISA and employee benefits, is certified as a woman-owned and operated business by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, is listed among the largest woman-owned businesses in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal, and is listed by the Boston Globe among the top 100 women-led businesses in Massachusetts.
