New project website launches for Rebuild I-39

ROCKFORD - The Illinois Department of Transportation has launched a new website for the Interstate 39 corridor reconstruction and capacity expansion project in Rockford and Cherry Valley made possible by Gov. JB Pritzker's Rebuild Illinois capital program. The $247.6 million Rebuild I-39 project focuses on an approximately 4-mile stretch from Harrison Avenue to the north to the U.S. 20 interchange to the south, a vital transportation artery for northern Illinois that links communities, industries, manufacturing hubs and travelers across the region.

The website, rebuildi39.com, offers resources to keep the public informed and engaged. Visitors will find up-to-date project information, including details on improvements, interactive maps, project timelines, illustrations, a history of past study efforts, a glimpse into future study endeavors and photo galleries, as well as a section on frequently asked questions. A convenient feedback form also is provided, allowing the public to interact directly with IDOT staff to ask questions and share comments.

Work began in July on the $98.8 million I-39 and U.S. 20 interchange, which includes construction of a new bridge on Linden Road that crosses the new I-39 southbound lanes. The bridge is scheduled to be completed this month, with the interchange wrapping up in 2024. The project will improve interchanges, reduce congestion and increase safety.

Design work continues for several upcoming projects throughout the Rebuild I-39 corridor, including:

I-39 at Harrison Avenue. This $35 million project will convert the interchange from a cloverleaf to a safer modern diverging-diamond design. Other improvements include replacing the I-39 bridges and expanding Harrison Avenue from South Mall Drive to Mill Road. The project starts in 2024 and ends in late 2025.

I-39/Bypass U.S. 20 to Harrison Avenue. This $92.3 million project will expand the road from four to six lanes with an auxiliary lane. The project also will replace several bridges. Work is anticipated to begin in 2025 and wrap up by the end of 2027.

Bypass U.S. 20 from Mill Road to the Kishwaukee River. This $21.5 million project includes expanding Bypass U.S. 20 from four to six lanes, improving the intersection with Mill Road and replacing the bridges crossing the Kishwaukee River. Work is expected to begin in 2025 and conclude in 2026.

All road and interchange improvements are anticipated to conclude by the end of 2027.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,000 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Four of Rebuild Illinois include approximately $12.1 billion of improvements statewide on 5,339 miles of highway, 533 bridges and 762 additional safety improvements.

