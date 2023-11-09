2024 State Senate district 33 election candidate Sharifah Hardie announces Dawn Lane as Campaign Manager
I agree with Sharifah Hardie; something must be done to save California. It's time to take a stand for change.”LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sharifah Hardie today announced Dawn Lane, one of the most influential leaders in the finance industry, as Campaign Manager for the 2024 State Senate District 33 campaign for candidate Sharifah Hardie.
— Dawn Lane, Campaign Manager
“I met Sharifah Hardie five years ago. We immediately became fast friends,” says Dawn Lane. “But I never would have believed that we would be sitting here in this position. Running for CA Senate 2024. I am very excited about being able to reach out into the community and bring change to District 33 alongside Sharifah Hardie.”
Senate District 33 includes the Los Angeles County cities and communities of Cudahy, Bell, Bell Gardens, Lynwood, Maywood, Signal Hill, Paramount, South Gate, Vernon, Walnut Park, Huntington Park, and most of Long Beach with portions of the cities of Lakewood and Los Angeles.
Revered as a determined community leader with decades of experience within the financial industry, Dawn Lane is committed to assisting Sharifah Hardie’s campaign for Senate. Lane works with PHP Agency providing clients with the financial services that best suit their personal goals.
“I agree with Sharifah Hardie; something must be done to save California. That’s why Sharifah and I had to take a stand and select a political party. We realized that being Independent/Non-Partisan was not going to bring about the change we both know is possible for California,” said Lane. “We elected to join the Republican Party. Becoming a Republican was one of the best decisions in my life. I look forward to working with the Republican Party in implementing our goals into reality.”
The 33rd Senate District represents nearly 1 million residents of Los Angeles County. The district is characterized by high residential density and many historic neighborhoods, heavy industry, and common environmental problems linked to transportation corridors.
“Veterans have a very special place in my heart. I am a military brat, with several family members who have served our great country. Being the daughter of a police officer helping people runs in my veins. We will help in creating career opportunities that will allow small businesses to develop and grow.”
“Through all of the trials, and ups and downs Sharifah Hardie and I have been through a lot together,” said Lane. “I was with Sharifah during the 2020 District 6 City Council election, and I am crystal clear on what we must do now to win the 2024 Senate election. I am excited to be a part of this campaign!”
Donations to Sharifah Hardie’s Campaign can be made at: https://secure.winred.com/sharifah-hardie-for-ca-senate-district-33/recruit1099
Learn more about Sharifah Hardie at: https://www.SharifahHardieForSenate.com
Sharifah Hardie
Sharifah Hardie for CA Senate District 33
+1 562-822-0965
dawn@sharifahhardieforsenate.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook