Help Spread the Word About Survey for Community Programs for Families

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services and Maine Child Welfare Action Network are partnering with Chapin Hall to understand more about existing programs within communities that help children and families in Maine. This includes programs that primarily serve adults but also benefit families with children. They are specifically interested in understanding those programs’ eligibility, counties or towns served, funding sources, and services to inform the development and implementation of Maine’s Child Safety and Family Well-Being Plan.

Anyone operating a community program that helps children and families, please complete this survey for each program within an organization. The survey should be completed by Monday, November 20 and will only take about 5 minutes per program. Anyone working within the school community who is aware of such programs within your community, please pass this information along to them.

The survey link is here.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to reach out to Mariette (mariette.aborn@maine.gov) or Melissa (mhackett@mekids.org).

We are grateful for your ongoing work on behalf of families in Maine and appreciate your partnership in this important survey.