Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,004 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,367 in the last 365 days.

Help Spread the Word About Survey for Community Programs for Families

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services and Maine Child Welfare Action Network are partnering with Chapin Hall to understand more about existing programs within communities that help children and families in Maine. This includes programs that primarily serve adults but also benefit families with children. They are specifically interested in understanding those programs’ eligibility, counties or towns served, funding sources, and services to inform the development and implementation of Maine’s Child Safety and Family Well-Being Plan.

Anyone operating a community program that helps children and families, please complete this survey for each program within an organization. The survey should be completed by Monday, November 20 and will only take about 5 minutes per program. Anyone working within the school community who is aware of such programs within your community, please pass this information along to them.

 The survey link is here.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to reach out to Mariette (mariette.aborn@maine.gov) or Melissa (mhackett@mekids.org).

We are grateful for your ongoing work on behalf of families in Maine and appreciate your partnership in this important survey.

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Help Spread the Word About Survey for Community Programs for Families

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more