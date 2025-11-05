Janneke Strickland of RSU 9 Named the 2025-2026 Maine School Nurse of the Year

The Maine Association of School Nurses (MASN) is proud to recognize Janneke Strickland of RSU 9’s Cascade Brook School as the 2025-2026 Maine School Nurse of the Year.

This annual award recognizes an outstanding Maine school nurse for their contributions to the school and community that they serve. This honor is awarded to an individual who demonstrates leadership in six areas of practice: care provision, program management, health education, professional development, community involvement, and research.

Janneke Strickland began her nursing career as a clinical nurse at Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital in Portland, where she provided direct, evidence-based patient care to pediatric patients ranging in age from newborn to 20 years old. She then transitioned to labor, postpartum, and delivery nursing at Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan, where she provided nursing care and education to her patients, including one-to-one support for laboring mothers.

After 18 years of working in the hospital setting, Strickland made the transition to school nursing and joined the Mount Blue Regional School District (RSU 9). Since becoming a school nurse, she has made a remarkable impact on both her school and the wider district. Her colleagues describe her as “exemplifying the heart of school nursing in every aspect of her work,” and as someone whose “outstanding work ethic is evident in her consistent willingness to go above and beyond in her role.”

As a result of her strong clinical skills and leadership, Strickland became District Nurse Coordinator just two years after joining RSU 9. In this role, she oversees health services across seven schools, supporting more than 2,000 students and mentoring a team of school nurses. Her superintendent praises her “forward thinking in policy development, health procedures, and maintenance and safety,” adding that her dedication ensures that “our health-related policies and services are current, comprehensive, and aligned with best practices in school nursing.”

Strickland’s work with students is equally impactful. She helps to teach health education classes at Cascade Brook School, offers interactive lessons on germs and illness prevention for third graders, and supported the development of an updated Human Growth and Development curriculum for fifth-grade students. Her efforts ensure consistent, age-appropriate health education across the district.

Strickland’s leadership extends beyond the classroom through major programs and policy initiatives. She co-wrote the successful grant application for the district’s electronic health record system, bringing valuable technology and efficiency to school health offices. She also collaborated on policies to train middle and high school students in CPR/AED use and Narcan administration, empowering students to respond in emergencies.

Strickland’s care for students reaches deep into the community. She has established partnerships with local organizations to provide essential items, such as clothing and weekend meals, to families in need. As her principal noted: “She is the driving force behind our weekend backpack program, tirelessly organizing the provision of nutritious meals for students who may face food insecurity outside of school hours.” Strickland also works with the Healthy Community Coalition to implement the CATCH My Breath anti-tobacco vaping program in elementary schools, addressing a growing health concern among youth.

Whether developing district policy, teaching students, or connecting families to community resources, Strickland’s unwavering commitment to health and learning shines through in everything she does. In the words of her principal: “She embodies the true spirit of school nursing.”

For more information about the award, visit the MASN website. With questions about the Maine School Nurse of the Year award, please contact MASN.