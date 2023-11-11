Hide-A-Trim Introduces Easy-to-Install Flush Mount System for Outlets & Switches
Hide-A-Trim Flush Mounted Solutions
We believe that design and functionality should go hand in hand”POMPANO BEACH, FL, US, November 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hide-A-Trim, an innovator in construction aesthetics, is introducing its improved flush mount system for outlets and switches. This system promises to help the custom home building, architecture, interior design, and construction industries by offering an easy-to-install, sleek, and customizable alternative to traditional plate covers.
— Eli Nassim
Traditional plate covers have long been a necessary, yet often unsightly, component in room design. Their bulky appearance can disrupt the flow of a room, detracting from the intended aesthetic. Recognizing this gap in the market, Hide-A-Trim was founded with a vision: to seamlessly blend outlets and switches with the design of any space.
Key Features of Hide-A-Trim's innovation include:
Seamless Design: The flush mount system offers an elegant, nearly invisible finish, ensuring outlets and switches complement, rather than detract from, room aesthetics.
Customizable: The paintable surface of the Hide-A-Trim system allows outlets and switches to blend with walls, cabinets, or other surfaces, offering design versatility.
Versatile Application: Designed to be compatible with 1/2″ and 5/8″ drywall, or adaptable for hard surfaces like tile, marble, or wood.
User-Friendly: Unlike other flush-mount options on the market, Hide-A-Trim's solution is tailored for ease, making installations time-efficient and straightforward for contractors.
"We believe that design and functionality should go hand in hand," says Eli Nassim, Founder of Hide-a-Trim, "With Hide-A-Trim, we're not just offering a product; we're offering a solution that elevates the aesthetics of any space. It's a simple yet transformative approach to an age-old challenge in the construction and design industry."
Hide-A-Trim's innovative solution is now available for orders and is already garnering interest from leading names in the construction and design sectors.
For more information about the product, or interview requests, please visit hideatrim.com.
