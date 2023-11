Hide-A-Trim Introduces Easy-to-Install Flush Mount System for Outlets & Switches

Hide-A-Trim Outlet Kit Installed in Kitchen Island Hide-A-Trim Flush Mounted Solutions Hide-A-Trim Bathroom Counter Installation

POMPANO BEACH, FL, US, November 11, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hide-A-Trim, an innovator in construction aesthetics, is introducing its improved flush mount system for outlets and switches . This system promises to help the custom home building, architecture, interior design, and construction industries by offering an easy-to-install, sleek, and customizable alternative to traditional plate covers.Traditional plate covers have long been a necessary, yet often unsightly, component in room design. Their bulky appearance can disrupt the flow of a room, detracting from the intended aesthetic. Recognizing this gap in the market, Hide-A-Trim was founded with a vision: to seamlessly blend outlets and switches with the design of any space.Key Features of Hide-A-Trim's innovation include:Seamless Design: The flush mount system offers an elegant, nearly invisible finish, ensuring outlets and switches complement, rather than detract from, room aesthetics.Customizable: The paintable surface of the Hide-A-Trim system allows outlets and switches to blend with walls, cabinets, or other surfaces, offering design versatility.Versatile Application: Designed to be compatible with 1/2″ and 5/8″ drywall, or adaptable for hard surfaces like tile, marble, or wood.User-Friendly: Unlike other flush-mount options on the market, Hide-A-Trim's solution is tailored for ease, making installations time-efficient and straightforward for contractors "We believe that design and functionality should go hand in hand," says Eli Nassim, Founder of Hide-a-Trim, "With Hide-A-Trim, we're not just offering a product; we're offering a solution that elevates the aesthetics of any space. It's a simple yet transformative approach to an age-old challenge in the construction and design industry."Hide-A-Trim's innovative solution is now available for orders and is already garnering interest from leading names in the construction and design sectors.For more information about the product, or interview requests , please visit hideatrim.com.

Hide-A-Trim Installation Process