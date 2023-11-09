MDC reminds deer hunters of mandatory CWD sampling locations in northeast Missouri for opening weekend

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reminds deer hunters that mandatory CWD sampling will be required in several counties in northeast Missouri during the opening weekend of firearms deer season, Nov. 11-12. Northeast Missouri counties where mandatory CWD sampling is required include Adair, Chariton, Linn, Macon, Putnam, Schuyler, and Sullivan. Lymph nodes are removed from the deer to test for CWD. Hunters can find test results for their deer at https://mdc.mo.gov/cwdtestresults.

Hunters will need to take deer (or the head) harvested in those counties during the opening weekend of firearms deer season to an MDC mandatory CWD sampling station. The sampling stations will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and are located at the following locations:

Adair: NEMO Fairgrounds at 2700 E. Illinois in Kirksville

Chariton: Bossville Wholesalers at 16660 Hwy. 129 near Bynumville and Keytesville MODOT Facility at 220 E. Jackson St. in Keytesville.

Linn: Linn County Fairgrounds at 29248 Idalis Road and Purdin Community Center at 402 C St.

Macon: La Plata City Park at E. Sanders St. in La Plata and Macon County Fairgrounds at Hwy. 63 S and Rt. PP in Macon.

Putnam: Putnam County Fairgrounds at the intersection of Hwy. 5 N and Hwy. 136 in Unionville.

Schuyler: The Outlet at 811 Hwy. 63 near Lancaster.

Sullivan: North Central Missouri Electric Co-Op at 1098 Hwy. E near Milan.

Hunters should note that the stations in New Cambria and Novinger that were open during previous years are no longer in operation, and samples should be taken to one of the above listed stations.

MDC notes that mandatory CWD sampling is also required in several northwest Missouri counties on Nov. 11-12, including Caldwell, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Grundy, Livingston, and Ray. Find mandatory CWD sampling locations online at mdc.mo.gov/CWD, or from MDC’s 2023 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet, available where permits are sold.

Throughout all firearms and archery deer hunting seasons, voluntary testing of deer for CWD is available at some MDC offices and at partnering taxidermy and meat processing businesses. MDC also has self-serve freezer locations where deer heads can be left for testing. However, the freezers will be locked during Nov. 11-12 in mandatory CWD sampling counties when hunters must take deer (or the head) to a mandatory CWD sampling station on those dates.

Hunters are also reminded that special regulations apply in the CWD Management Zone regarding transportation of carcasses and the prohibition of feed and minerals. For complete information on CWD regulations and voluntary testing sites, visit mdc.mo.gov/cwd. An overview of voluntary CWD testing and freezer head drop off sites in northeast Missouri is available at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zdy.

CWD is a deadly, infectious disease in deer and other members of the deer family (cervids) that eventually kills all animals it infects. There is no vaccine or cure. CWD can be spread from direct deer-to-deer contact, through improper disposal of deer carcasses, and through the environment by deer contacting infectious material from other deer. Hunters play a critical role in helping MDC find and manage the disease by having their deer tested and following carcass-movement restrictions and other CWD regulations.

The most complete information about deer hunting in Missouri regarding seasons, regulations, and CWD testing is in MDC’s 2023 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet, available where hunting permits are sold. The booklet is also available online at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4eu.