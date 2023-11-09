Contemporary R&B Artist, Walter Ray, Works Through Heartache On His New Single “One Up”
Rising R&B songwriter and artist, Walter Ray, delivers another provocative single, “One Up”, dealing with the issues around closure.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising R&B songwriter and artist, Walter Ray, delivers another provocative single, “One Up”, dealing with the issues around closure. The new song, released through Thump Records, is straight from the heart, sharing his personal story of love and heartbreak.
Watch Walter’s “One Up” video now:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_-5UwMINe-M
Born and raised in Toledo, Ohio, the hometown of music greats Anita Baker, Shirley Murdock and Lyfe Jennings, Walter Ray was surrounded by music at an early age. Starting as a soloist in high school gospel choirs, glee clubs, and mixed chorus, Ray developed his style and built the foundation of his musical identity.
Proud of his hometown roots of Toledo, Walter aims to shine a light on the city and represent the talent and potential that lives there. It is said that a rising tide raises all ships, and Walter Ray is ready for the lift.
