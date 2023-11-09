Global Video and Integrated Operating Room Equipment Market: Exploring the Surge of 4K Technology

The surge in the entire market largely stems from the transition of the high-definition (HD) installed base to 4K technology, particularly within the surgical display and camera system segments.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a leading global market research firm specializing in medical devices, dental and pharmaceuticals, highlights the imminent expansion of the Global Video and Integrated Operating Room Equipment Market in the updated 2024 report. This comprehensive report delves deep into various market segments, ​​including integrated OR components, integrated OR management software, hybrid OR components, hybrid OR imaging systems, surgical displays and picture archiving and communication system (PACS) monitors, surgical lighting, surgical booms, surgical tables, surgical headlights, surgical microscopes, surgical camera systems, image management devices, surgical light sources and medical photo printers.

In the 2024 Global Video and Integrated Operating Room Equipment Market Report, an extensive analysis was conducted with more than 80 video and integrated operating room equipment companies spanning seven continents. Our comprehensive methodology enabled a detailed examination of market sizes, unit sales, company market shares, and facilitated the creation of precise forecasts.

​​ORs are the main source of revenue for hospitals. Fully integrated ORs offer time and cost-saving benefits through their ergonomic layout, integrated control systems and multifunctional components. Increasing the workflow and efficiency benefits not only the patient, but also the hospital and staff. Numerous functions, such as archiving, streaming, video conferencing and workflow enhancement, have become standard facets of integration in recent years. Hybrid ORs take integration to the next level by adding a dedicated fixed imaging system and an advanced image-guided surgical table into the mix.

The surge in the market can be chiefly attributed to the shift from high-definition (HD) to 4K technology, particularly in the domains of surgical display and camera systems. Ever since the inception of 4K technology, numerous facilities have been upgrading their current HD displays and camera systems to the ones that are compatible with 4K. Despite a rising number of facilities adopting 4K technology, there remains a substantial global presence of HD installations.

Key highlights from the iData report include:

Robust Market Expansion: In 2023, the global video and integrated OR equipment market was valued at over $12.2 billion. This is expected to increase over the forecast period at a CAGR of 8.8% to reach $22.1 billion.

Video System Bundling: ​​Bundled sales of light sources, endoscopic cameras, and image capture devices are common. The shift to 4K technology boosts camera sales, leading to increased bundled light source sales. Compatibility issues between light sources from different companies may necessitate purchasing both the light source and camera from one supplier. When getting a new camera system, users might need a compatible light source or adapters for incompatible connectors.

Competitive Landscape: iData's report provides an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape, profiling key players and their strategic initiatives. Currently, Stryker, Karl Storz, and Olympuslead the global video and integrated operating room equipment market.

For more information on the Global Video and Integrated Operating Room Equipment Market, and to access the complete iData Research report, please visit:

https://idataresearch.com/product/operating-room-equipment-market/

