Hawkinsville, Marietta receive PlanFirst designations

ATLANTA (November 9, 2023) – Hawkinsville and Marietta, Georgia, are the two newest PlanFirst communities to be recognized for outstanding community engagement and successful implementation of their Local Comprehensive Plan during the 2024-2026 program cycle.

Three other Georgia communities – Bainbridge, Cornelia, and Perry – are also recognized for renewing their PlanFirst designation.

PlanFirst brings statewide recognition to designated communities along with enhanced eligibility for a package of incentives including reduced interest loans and annual eligibility for Community Development Block Grants. Bonus points are also available for certain Department of Community Affairs (DCA) programs, such as the Redevelopment Fund, Employee Incentive Program, and the Downtown Revolving Loan Fund.

Communities are only eligible for this designation if they have Qualified Local Government status; have an approved, adopted Service Delivery Strategy; are current on all required reports to DCA; and have met the minimum performance standards for their region as set by their regional commission.

To apply for PlanFirst, communities are required to address planning success program criteria focused on goals, leadership, community engagement, and implementation.

The PlanFirst designation lasts for three years, beginning January 1, 2024. For more information, click here.