Atlanta, GA. (May 12, 2026) – The Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA), through its Office of Downtown Development, today announced updated program designations for communities within the Georgia Main Street Network for the 2026 program year. These designations reflect measurable progress in organizational capacity, downtown revitalization, and alignment with state and national Main Street standards.



Kennesaw and Nashville have been accredited Classic Main Street communities. Classic status signifies full, national accreditation through Main Street America. This designation is awarded to communities that exhibit strong local leadership, effective work planning, active board governance, and measurable progress in economic vitality, design, promotion, and organization. The advancement of Kennesaw and Nashville reflects their sustained investment in creating vibrant, economically resilient downtowns.



Additionally, seven Georgia communities have been elevated to Affiliate Main Street status: Auburn, Blakely, Fairburn, Jasper, Metter, Rockmart, and Watkinsville. Affiliate designation recognizes cities that have strengthened their program structure, increased local engagement, and demonstrated readiness to advance within the Main Street framework. These communities gain access to enhanced technical assistance and resources to support continued growth.



“These promotions acknowledge the hard work and dedication of local leaders who are committed to strengthening the heart of their communities,” said DCA Commissioner Christopher Nunn. “We congratulate each of these cities on their accomplishments and look forward to supporting their continued downtown success.”



The Georgia Main Street Program, coordinated by the Office of Downtown Development, is part of the national Main Street network focused on building strong local economies through historic preservation and community-driven revitalization. More than 100 communities across Georgia participate annually.



For more information about the Georgia Main Street Program, visit www.georgiamainstreet.org or the Office of Downtown Development.