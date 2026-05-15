Atlanta, GA. (May 6, 2026) – The Georgia Main Street Program, housed within the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, today announced that 101 designated communities statewide reported more than $1.01 billion in public and private reinvestment. This announcement marks an historic milestone for Georgia’s downtowns in 2025.

The 2025 impact numbers reflect another strong year for downtown revitalization in Georgia. Communities reported 1,386 new businesses, 5,463 jobs created, 979 new housing units built, 1,402 rehabilitation projects completed, and 773 public improvement projects. Local programs also hosted 24,519 promotional events that attracted more than 10.8 million attendees, while volunteers contributed 152,627 hours of service valued at $4.9 million.

“These numbers tell a powerful story about what’s happening in downtowns across Georgia,” said Cherie Bennett, Director of the Office of Downtown Development. “Surpassing $1 billion of investment in a single calendar year is a remarkable milestone and proof that Georgia’s downtowns are powerful economic engines.”

These figures reflect a broad statewide impact. Downtowns serve as vibrant community hubs while also driving economic growth by attracting investment, drawing tourism, and supporting new businesses and jobs, strengthening overall community vitality.

As part of the Main Street America Network, Georgia Main Street communities use a proven approach centered on Economic Vitality, Design, Promotion, and Organization to strengthen downtown districts, support small businesses, preserve historic character, and create vibrant places for people to live, work, and gather.

Since its launch in 1980, the Georgia Main Street Program has helped more than 100 communities across the state capitalize on the unique character and potential of their downtowns. Today, that work continues to deliver meaningful results, proving that Main Street is not only about preserving the past, but also about building a stronger future for Georgia communities.

For more information about Georgia Main Street and the 2025 community impact numbers, visit www.georgiamainstreet.org.