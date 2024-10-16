Georgia Adds New Properties to the National Register of Historic Places

Atlanta, Ga. (October 16, 2024) – Georgia recently added two listings to the National Register of Historic Places, continuing to highlight the diversity and breadth of Georgia’s historic heritage.

These nominations include:

Power-Hyde Farm Historic District, Marietta, Cobb County

Community House, Richmond Hill, Bryan County

The addition of these properties is in line with the Department of Community Affairs Historic Preservation Division’s mission to promote the preservation and use of historic places for a better Georgia. The agency hopes sharing this information will encourage more historic property preservation through public awareness and an appreciation of the impact historic resources have on our social and economic lives.

As of October 16, 2024, Georgia has 2,217 listings comprising 90,082 resources in the National Register of Historic Places.

For more information on the newest listings in the National Register of Historic Places, see below:

Power-Hyde Farm Historic District, Marietta, Cobb County

The Power-Hyde Farm Historic District is a 136-acre farm complex composed of agricultural acreage, a c.1840s farmhouse, and late-19th and early-20th century outbuildings. Circulation patterns and woodlands complete the historic farm landscape. The district was owned and farmed by the Power family from c.1832 to 1920 and the Hyde family from 1920 to 2008. The last inhabitant, J.C. Hyde, continued to live on and farm the land until his death in 2004. Power-Hyde Farm Historic District is significant in the area of agriculture as Cobb County’s only intact example of the continuum of small-scale agricultural practices through the period of significance. The district is listed as significant in the area of exploration and settlement because of its association with the Power family who were among the first European American families to settle Cobb County after the 1832 Land Lottery. The district is also significant for landscape architecture as an example of the Landscape of Work due to its intact spatial arrangement of farmhouse, specialized outbuildings, and field patterns significant to settlement and farming in the Georgia Piedmont.

The Power-Hyde Farm Historic District was listed in the National Register of Historic Places on August 28, 2024. The nomination was sponsored by Cobb County Parks and nomination materials were prepared by Ray, Ellis & LaBrie Consulting.

Community House, Richmond Hill, Bryan County

Community House is a two-story Colonial Revival-style building built in 1936 on Ford Avenue, one of Richmond Hill’s main thoroughfares. Community House is significant for its association with Henry Ford’s investment in and development of the town formerly known as Ways Station. The building was designed to be a space to provide dancing, etiquette, and home economics training for girls. The building contains numerous dormitory-style bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms, a large lounge and dining room, and a spacious dance hall on the second floor.

In the 1920s, Ford and his wife, Clara Bryant, adopted Ways Station because of its agricultural potential and to exercise his social vision. His vision for the Community House, which was one of nearly 300 buildings built by Ford in Richmond Hill, included tailored education for local girls to expand their horizons, so as wives and mothers, they could improve the lives of their families. The building is also significant to women’s history in Georgia as it was specifically designed to provide opportunities for girls to improve their socioeconomic prospects, reflecting the values and gender roles present in the South at the time.

Community House was listed in the National Register of Historic Places on August 28, 2024. The nomination was sponsored by the City of Richmond Hill, and nomination materials were prepared by Ethos Preservation.

The Historic Preservation Division will host the upcoming meeting of the Georgia National Register Review Board on November 1, 2024, from 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM. The meeting will be held virtually and is open to the public. For more information please visit: https://www.dca.ga.gov/georgia-historic-preservation-division/newsroom/announcements/november-2024-national-register-review

Historic resources on the agenda for the November 1, 2024, Georgia National Register Review Board include:

Ash Farmhouse Newington, Effingham County

Bolton Lodge Atlanta, Fulton County

Pine Tree Tea Room Lakemont, Rabun County

Ralston Hotel Columbus, Muscogee County

Savannah Powder Magazine, Savannah, Chatham County

Tuxedo Park Historic District, Atlanta, Fulton County

The Historic Preservation Division’s programs include environmental review, grants, historic resource surveys, tax incentives, the National Register of Historic Places, and community assistance. To learn more about HPD and its mission to promote the preservation and use of historic places for a better Georgia, click here.