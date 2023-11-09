XCentium Announces Strategic Partnership with Kibo Commerce
Composable commerce platform that supports complex Order Management, eCommerce, and SubscriptionsIRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XCentium, an award-winning full-service digital consultancy, announced that it has partnered with Kibo Commerce, a composable commerce technology company.
Kibo’s best-in-class composable technology solves a unique challenge in the market. It has a level of deployment flexibility and ownership rights that are only found in commerce platforms built from the ground up. With their robust commerce functionality customers can focus on building their business instead of a platform.
"XCentium’s continued growth has been the result of delivering well-architected solutions that create business value with exceptional customer experiences. Our reputation for excellence in the ecommerce space makes our partnership with Kibo an ideal fit. As a composable implementation leader, we are excited to join with Kibo to help our customers advance their digital roadmaps,” said Amrit Raj, Managing Partner, XCentium.
“We’re thrilled to work with XCentium to address the needs of joint customers seeking to offer exceptional commerce journeys with advanced order management capabilities,” says Ram Venkataraman, CEO at Kibo. “Our partnership will empower our customers to stay ahead of the curve in the ever-evolving digital landscape.”
This partnership focuses on continuous innovation and supporting our clients with the latest modern technologies to deliver unique commerce experiences and pave the way to a more flexible and agile composable approach.
Kibo Features:
Kibo is the only commerce vendor whose capabilities span Order Management, eCommerce and Subscription Commerce in a single composable platform.
• Unified Data & UI
• API-first and flexible
• Cloud native & Secure
• Extensible Order Routing
• Real-time inventory visibility
• Omnichannel pricing & promotions
About XCentium
Founded in 2011 on the principles of delivering value via a senior delivery model, XCentium has quickly built a reputation for smart, thoughtful, and friendly digital experts. We believe in delivering superior digital solutions that help our clients stay ahead of their competition.
XCentium is a full-service digital consultancy with proven expertise in eCommerce, Digital Transformation, Digital Strategy, UX/UI, and Managed Services, partnering with best-in-industry technologies.
XCentium is a Kibo Partner, Optimizely Gold Partner, Salesforce Silver Partner, Kontent.ai Premium Partner, Microsoft Gold Partner, and Sitecore Platinum Partner.
About Kibo
Kibo Commerce is a composable digital commerce platform for retailers, manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers who want to simplify the complexity in their businesses and deliver modern customer experiences. We are the only modular commerce platform supporting experiences that span Order Management, eCommerce, and Subscriptions. Companies like Zwilling, Ace Hardware, and Coastal Construction trust Kibo to bring simplicity and sophistication to commerce operations and exceed customer expectations.
