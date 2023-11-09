Construction of New Donelson Pike Interchange Prompts Weekend Lane Closures

Nashville, Tenn. – As work on the new I-40/Donelson Pike Interchange continues, crews will be shutting down one lane of Donelson Pike in each direction at the taxiway overpass this weekend.

Only one lane of traffic will remain open in both directions beginning Friday, November 10, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Monday, November 13. This closure is to swap northbound traffic onto a new alignment.

We anticipate heavy traffic congestion and strongly encourage people to find an alternate route or leave early to get to their destination especially if they are headed to the airport. BNA offers text alerts to keep travelers informed on traffic at BNA and alternate routes available. Click here to sign up: https://bit.ly/3PV6bUT.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also call 511 for statewide travel information.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

###