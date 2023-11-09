Update: St. Albans Barracks / Suspicious Event - Request for Information

At this point the Vermont State Police no longer believe this was a suspicious incident.

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A2006561

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 11/08/2023 at 3:10pm.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Avenue Rd. near Egypt Rd. Bakersfield, Vermont

VIOLATION: Suspicious / Request for information

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a suspicious incident which occurred on Avenue Rd in Bakersfield near the intersection of Egypt Rd. A 5th grade student was walking home from Bakersfield Elementary School and reported a black sedan approached her from the opposite direction she was heading. It parked and two males got out of the car and started approaching her. She turned around and ran back to school where she informed school staff of the incident. School staff contacted the police. The vehicle is described as a smaller black 4 door sedan with VT registration plates. The two males were described as white, tall, wearing all black, one had a beard and one did not. Their age is estimated to be between 25 and 45 years old. The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with tips or information is asked to call the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993. Individual(s) with information who wish to remain anonymous may provide a tip which can be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.