COLLEGE HUNKS HAULING JUNK AND MOVING® EXPANDS TO NORTH CENTRAL NEW MEXICO
Jason Dobbs to Lead New Mexico’s First Ever College HUNKS Location in North AlbuquerqueNORTH ALBUQUERQUE, NM, USA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving®, an award-winning company and industry leader in stress-free solutions for junk removal and moving needs, continues expanding as it welcomes a new location to North Central New Mexico on October 26.
Located at 5629 Paradise Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 8711, the North Central New Mexico College HUNKS provides donation pickups, general labor assistance, and the company's signature fast, friendly junk removal and moving services for area residents and businesses. College HUNKS is frequently awarded a top franchise to own and is one of the only brands to make the Inc. 5000 list ten years in a row.
"All of my life, I’ve always had a ‘job’. I’ve always wanted to create something special that had more of a personal meaning,” said Jason Dobbs, Franchise Owner of the Central New Mexico College HUNKS. “I had been looking at franchises in many different areas and started to focus in on moving and junk removal as an exciting new business opportunity.”
Franchise owner Jason Dobbs will lead the Central New Mexico College HUNKS team in serving North Albuquerque and surrounding neighborhoods Rio Rancho, Bernalillo, Corrales, Paradise Hills, Los Ranchos de Albuquerque, and Placitas.
“The idea of building something sustainable and profitable for both myself and my employees is of great importance. However, changing the lives of those I work with and to help them build better futures is paramount. We are proud to be opening the first College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving business in New Mexico.”
"We are delighted to welcome Jason Dobbs to our team and to have his leadership and support in growing our brand’s first location in New Mexico. He inspires the drive and creativity to propel the team toward success," said Nick Friedman, Co-Founder and Visionary of College HUNKS. "Thanks to our franchise partners, we can bring our quality brand to more communities and support individuals and businesses with their moving and hauling needs."
College HUNKS is a purpose-driven company dedicated to being a part of the community. College HUNKS recently celebrated donating 4 million meals to U.S. Hunger by donating two meals for every moving or junk-hauling job completed. The North Central New Mexico HUNKS will continue these goodwill efforts by delivering furniture and housewares to local donation centers as well as partnering with groups to help clean up the city.
For more information about the North Central New Mexico HUNKS, visit http://www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com/north-albuquerque/ or call (505) 560-3002.
About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving
College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has more than 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.
For more information, visit www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com.
