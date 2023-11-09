Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) NDERFP231031

The State of Nebraska, Department of Education (NDE) Office of Coordinated Student Support & Services, is issuing this Request for Proposal (RFP) Number NDERFP231031 for the purpose of selecting one or more qualified Bidder(s) to conduct agreed-upon procedure reviews of Proprietary Day Care Institutions receiving funding from NDE under the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) in Fiscal Year 2023 (July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023). The CFDA number for CACFP is 10.558. A more detailed description can be found in Section V. The resulting contract may not be an exclusive contract as the State reserves the right to contract for the same or similar services from other sources now or in the future.

Read full RFP at https://das.nebraska.gov/materiel/purchasing/NDERFP2310/NDERFP2310.html.

Written Questions regarding the project are due no later than November 11, 2023.

CONTACT:

Kayte Partch

Phone: 402-560-8187

Email: NDE.Procurement@nebraska.gov