New Validation Errors for ADVISER Starting 9/26/2025 (Part 2 of 2)

Public Districts

Several new ADVISER Validation errors and warnings will be activated in the 2025-2026 school year on Friday, 9/26/2025. The error numbers and descriptions are listed here.

Error 822: Residency Status Code “10” Reported for a Resident Student

A student enrollment record was reported with a Residency Status code of 10 “Part-Time Students Enrolled Outside of Resident District for Extracurricular Activities”, but the District of Residence reported for the student is your own district. Either correct the District of Residence in the enrollment record or the Residency Status code. A nonpublic or exempt school student that attends your district part-time who also resides in your district can be reported with a Residency Status code of 00 “Not Applicable”.

Error 823: Residency Status Code “10” Reported for a Full Time FTE Student

A student enrollment record was reported with a Residency Status code of 10 “Part-Time Students Enrolled Outside of Resident District for Extracurricular Activities”, but the FTE reported for the student is 100%. Either correct the FTE amount in the enrollment record or correct the Residency Status code.