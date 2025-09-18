Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,781 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,676 in the last 365 days.

New Validation Errors for ADVISER Starting 9/26/2025 (Part 2 of 2)

Public Districts

Several new ADVISER Validation errors and warnings will be activated in the 2025-2026 school year on Friday, 9/26/2025. The error numbers and descriptions are listed here.

Error 822: Residency Status Code “10” Reported for a Resident Student

A student enrollment record was reported with a Residency Status code of 10 “Part-Time Students Enrolled Outside of Resident District for Extracurricular Activities”, but the District of Residence reported for the student is your own district. Either correct the District of Residence in the enrollment record or the Residency Status code. A nonpublic or exempt school student that attends your district part-time who also resides in your district can be reported with a Residency Status code of 00 “Not Applicable”.

Error 823: Residency Status Code “10” Reported for a Full Time FTE Student

A student enrollment record was reported with a Residency Status code of 10 “Part-Time Students Enrolled Outside of Resident District for Extracurricular Activities”, but the FTE reported for the student is 100%. Either correct the FTE amount in the enrollment record or correct the Residency Status code.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Validation Errors for ADVISER Starting 9/26/2025 (Part 2 of 2)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more