2025-2026 Noncertificated Staff Collection Now Open in New Portal

Public, ESU, Special Purpose

The Noncertificated Staff application is now open for the 2025-2026 school year in the New NDE Portal for all Public Districts, ESUs, and Special Purpose schools. Please submit the total FTE of your noncertificated staff (those who are not collected in the Staff Reporting application) by 10/15/2025 in order to meet federal data reporting requirements. You may review the instructions for this application here or from the navigation menu within the application itself.