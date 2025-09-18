Submit Release
2025-2026 Noncertificated Staff Collection Now Open in New Portal

Public, ESU, Special Purpose

The Noncertificated Staff application is now open for the 2025-2026 school year in the New NDE Portal for all Public Districts, ESUs, and Special Purpose schools. Please submit the total FTE of your noncertificated staff (those who are not collected in the Staff Reporting application) by 10/15/2025 in order to meet federal data reporting requirements. You may review the instructions for this application here or from the navigation menu within the application itself.

  • The following New Portal Roles automatically have access to the new application: District Admin-Public, District Admin-ESU, District Admin-Special Purpose, Business Manager-Public, Business Manager-ESU and Noncertificated Staff-District
  • To request access, once logged in to the New Portal, go to Profile>Requests and request one of the roles listed above. New Portal FAQ: How to Request Access

