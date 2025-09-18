New ADVISER Validation Errors Starting 9/26/2025 (Part 1 of 2)

Public Districts

Several new ADVISER Validation errors and warnings will be activated in the 2025-2026 school year on Friday, 9/26/2025. The error numbers and descriptions are listed here.

Error 818: Excused Absence For Disciplinary Action Reasons Reported For Student Without a Suspension or Expulsion

An absence record was reported for a student with an Attendance Event Category code of 06 “Excused Absence – Disciplinary action, not receiving instruction”, but the student does not have any discipline incidents reported that include a Discipline code of either 03 “Out Of School Suspension”, 04 “Expulsion”, or 05 “Expulsion With Services”. Please verify if the reported absence data is correct, or report the related discipline incident to ADVISER.

Warning 819: Special Education Student With Exit Reason SPED11 “Transferred to Another School District (Moved Known to Be Continuing)” Without a Following Special Education Program Record

Warning – a student was reported by your district with a Special Education Program that included the SPED11 “Transferred to Another School District (Moved Known to Be Continuing)” exit reason, however no following Special Education Program record has been reported by a Nebraska public school district. Please verify this is the correct SPED exit reason for your student.

Warning 820: A Student Reported in ADVISER Does Not Have a Matching Record in ADVISER Person ID

A student currently enrolled in your district does not have an ADVISER Person ID record submitted by your district for this school year. It is recommended that districts upload a file to Person ID each year that includes all students enrolled in the district, as this helps the Person ID system ensure accurate matching, as well as providing data for direct certification in the child nutrition system.

Error 821: Student With Concurrent Enrollments Exited From One Enrollment But Not Second

A student with concurrent enrollments at your district (multiple enrollments with the same Entry Date) has one enrollment with an Exit Withdraw Code that indicates the student has exited your district, but the second enrollment record has not been exited.