Bangkok's No.1 Hip Hop Club, Sugar Bangkok to Celebrate 8 golden years

Sugar Nightclub 8 Year Anniversary Sugar Club has VIP table service Sugar Nightclub Bangkok's No.1 for Hip Hop

Sugar Club Bangkok will celebrate their 8th anniversary on Thursday November the 16th.

BANGKOK, THAILAND, November 13, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sugar Club's 8th anniversary. Sugar Club Bangkok will celebrate their 8th anniversary on Thursday November the 16th.This year's anniversary party is expected to be a big event and patrons are urged to book in advance. The club will host a special hip-hop-themed "masquerade" party.Eight years ago, Sugar Club started as the only hip-hop club in Bangkok. Over the years, it has grown to become one of Bangkok's most famous nightlife destinations.About the Sugar ClubSugar Club built its reputation by hosting the best local hip-hop DJs and MCs, like Bangkok Invaders or MC Versace, and by bringing to Bangkok big international artists like Kid Ink, Tyga, Lil Yachty, Rae Sremmurd, and many more.The club has a state-of-the-art sound system, a world-class lighting system, and a team of skilled DJs who know how to keep the party going all night long.Located in the heart of the famous Sukhumvit Soi 11 at the Sugar Complex, the upstairs club is easily accessible by taxi or tuk tuk and is only a 5-minute walk from Nana BTS station.The club has a dress code that includes no flip-flops (slippers) or vests. Doors open at 9 p.m. for invited guests and 10 p.m. for the public.For more information and bookings, visit the Club's website: https://sugarclub-bangkok.com/

Sugar Club