TrellisWare’s 7th Annual TSM® Working Group Meeting Emphasized Resilient Communications Ecosystem Capabilities

TrellisWare 2023 Working Group Meeting

This event is an excellent example of our cohesive ecosystem, affectionately called the “Trellis//Sphere™”, that brings everyone together in a collaborative, informal setting.” — Matt Fallows, VP of Global Business Development

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrellisWare Technologies, Inc., a global leader in tactical waveforms and communications systems, held its 7th Annual TSM® Working Group Meeting on October 25-26 in San Diego. TrellisWare’s annual event provides insights on TrellisWare’s current and future technology, presentations from customers, as well as industry partners’ collaboration efforts. The event welcomed several hundred participants from a diverse group of government and commercial organizations worldwide, including the United States, Europe, Australia, Canada, and Latin America.

This event included presentations from TrellisWare product experts and real-world case studies from the user community demonstrating how the TrellisWare® TSM® and Katana™ waveforms performed in operational environments. Along with discussions surrounding current and future resilient communications needs, this year’s agenda included returning partners Collins Aerospace, L3Harris, Thales, and Ultra. The greatly expanded Partner Vendor Showcase allowed attendees the opportunity to connect with and share ideas with partners and vendors, as well as TrellisWare’s engineering teams.

“We want to thank our customers and partners for helping to make this our biggest and best Working Group Meeting in our history,” said Matt Fallows, vice president of global business development and customer support at TrellisWare. “This event is an excellent example of our cohesive ecosystem, affectionately called the “Trellis//Sphere™” that brings our customers, partners, and vendors together in a collaborative, informal setting.”

TrellisWare has already begun to make plans for their 2024 meeting to be held again in San Diego.