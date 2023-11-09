TrellisWare’s 7th Annual TSM® Working Group Meeting Emphasized Resilient Communications Ecosystem Capabilities

TrellisWare 2023 Working Group Meeting

This event is an excellent example of our cohesive ecosystem, affectionately called the “Trellis//Sphere™”, that brings everyone together in a collaborative, informal setting.”
— Matt Fallows, VP of Global Business Development

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrellisWare Technologies, Inc., a global leader in tactical waveforms and communications systems, held its 7th Annual TSM® Working Group Meeting on October 25-26 in San Diego. TrellisWare’s annual event provides insights on TrellisWare’s current and future technology, presentations from customers, as well as industry partners’ collaboration efforts. The event welcomed several hundred participants from a diverse group of government and commercial organizations worldwide, including the United States, Europe, Australia, Canada, and Latin America.

This event included presentations from TrellisWare product experts and real-world case studies from the user community demonstrating how the TrellisWare® TSM® and Katana™ waveforms performed in operational environments. Along with discussions surrounding current and future resilient communications needs, this year’s agenda included returning partners Collins Aerospace, L3Harris, Thales, and Ultra. The greatly expanded Partner Vendor Showcase allowed attendees the opportunity to connect with and share ideas with partners and vendors, as well as TrellisWare’s engineering teams.

“We want to thank our customers and partners for helping to make this our biggest and best Working Group Meeting in our history,” said Matt Fallows, vice president of global business development and customer support at TrellisWare. “This event is an excellent example of our cohesive ecosystem, affectionately called the “Trellis//Sphere™” that brings our customers, partners, and vendors together in a collaborative, informal setting.”

TrellisWare has already begun to make plans for their 2024 meeting to be held again in San Diego.

Tina Bachman
TrellisWare Technologies, Inc.
tbachman@trellisware.com

You just read:

TrellisWare’s 7th Annual TSM® Working Group Meeting Emphasized Resilient Communications Ecosystem Capabilities

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Military Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Tina Bachman
TrellisWare Technologies, Inc. tbachman@trellisware.com
Company/Organization
TrellisWare Technologies, Inc.
10641 Scripps Summit Court, Suite 100
San Diego, California, 92131
United States
+1 858-753-1600
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

TrellisWare Technologies is a global leader in highly advanced algorithms, waveforms, and communications systems that range from small form factor radio products to fully integrated solutions. The TrellisWare® TSM® and Katana™ waveforms are incorporated into a wide range of systems, including TrellisWare radios and trusted industry partner radios, as well as multiple government and commercial solutions. Join us in the Trellis//Sphere® and see what we can accomplish together! For more information on TrellisWare’s products and solutions, please visit www.trellisware.com.

TrellisWare website

More From This Author
TrellisWare’s 7th Annual TSM® Working Group Meeting Emphasized Resilient Communications Ecosystem Capabilities
TrellisWare Named as a Supplier on Crown Commercial Service's Network Services 3 Framework for Tactical Radios
TrellisWare Achieves Global Deployment of 100,000 TSM®-Enabled Radios
View All Stories From This Author