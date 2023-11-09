Meximodo Set to Open in Metuchen – A Family-Friendly Mexican Restaurant with a Contemporary Twist

Meximodo Comes to Metuchen Town Plaza Saurabh Abrol owner of Meximodo Meximodo Brings Authentic Mexican Food to Metuchen, NJ

METUCHEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meximodo, a colorful, family-friendly Mexican restaurant with a contemporary take on classic dishes, is set to open Thursday November 9, 2023, in Metuchen, NJ. The restaurant is in the Metuchen Town Plaza at 5 Pearl Street.

Meximodo is the brainchild of Saurabh Abrol, the CEO of Le Malt Hospitality Group, which also owns the Le Malt Lounge in Colonia and Le Malt Royale in Red Bank. Executive chef Antonio Carballo, who grew up in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, is behind the menu, which features dishes from across Mexico, otherwise known as regionale.

Carballo's passion for Mexican cuisine began at a young age. He grew up learning how to cook from his great-grandmother, who lived just a few steps away from his family's home and restaurant. Carballo remembers standing on the tips of his toes to reach the stove and kneading dough at his grandmother's side to create his first tortillas.

“Mexico is not only one of the most biodiverse countries in the world, but it’s also a large country,” said Carballo. “You can find coastal regions, mountainous regions, valleys, and deserts. Depending on the region of Mexico that you are in, you are able to savor different profiles. Mexico has much to offer in terms of culinary experiences that not a lot of us in the U.S. are familiar with.”

At Meximodo, Carballo will bring his authentic Mexican experiences back to life with a modern and refined twist. He will use fresh, high-quality ingredients to create dishes that are both delicious and visually appealing.

Instead of traditional street-style corn on the cob with mayonnaise, cotija cheese, and chile de arbol, Carballo will serve grilled corn with a smoky, buttery puree and chipotle lime aioli. The menu will also feature roasted cauliflower marinated with za'atar, a Middle Eastern spice, over a bed of guacamole with queso fresco and salsa macha.

Carballo will put his own unique spin on classic Mexican dishes. His chiles en nogada, roasted poblano peppers stuffed with ground soy protein flavored with stone fruits, are expected to be a popular dish.

In addition to its food, Meximodo will feature an extensive tequila and mezcal selection. The restaurant will boast over 1,000 tequilas, mezcals, and agave spirits, ranging from the largest producers to artisanal bottles from family distilleries. The collection breaks the Guinness World Record for the most agave spirits in a single licensed location.

Meximodo is set to offer a unique dining experience for guests of all ages. The restaurant's main dining room features an open kitchen where guests can watch their dishes being prepared. The restaurant also has a 40-seat patio surrounded by lush greenery.

Upstairs, guests can enter a semi-private mezzanine called Dalia's Rose Room through a tunnel surrounded by thousands of floating roses. The room is filled with floral wallcoverings, neon rose lights, geometric floors, and a hanging garden swing.

Meximodo will undoubtedly become a destination hotspot for Mexican food and culture in New Jersey. The restaurant's unique atmosphere, delicious food, and extensive tequila and mezcal selection will make it a great place to celebrate any occasion.

"I'm excited to bring a taste of authentic Mexican cuisine to Metuchen," said Carballo. "At Meximodo, we're using fresh, high-quality ingredients to create dishes that are both delicious and visually appealing. We want our guests to have a truly unique dining experience."

Meximodo will open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. Reservations are recommended, especially on weekends.

