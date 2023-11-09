360iResearch Recognizes Exergen Temporal Arterial Thermometers as Excellent Value for Money
WATERTOWN, MA, USA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era where the efficiency of healthcare operations is tantamount to success, Exergen’s Temporal Artery Thermometers are setting a new standard in medical temperature measurement, offering unmatched value for money. This has been substantiated in a recent survey conducted by 360iResearch, where Exergen’s Temporal Artery Thermometers have been rated highly for their cost-effectiveness, earning a perfect score of 4.5 out of 5 stars in the category.
Excellent Return on Investment
The report ‘Medical Thermometer Market Research Report; Global Forecast 2023-2030’ defines ‘Value for Money’, as the benefit customers receive when investing in a service or product—it's about the return on investment. For healthcare providers, this translates to equipment that is not only affordable upfront but also cuts long-term costs by minimizing the need for repeat investments. Exergen's Temporal Artery Thermometers embody this principle. Not only are they competitively priced, but they also reduce measurement time to just 2-3 seconds, thereby increasing the productivity of medical practitioners. Exergen's Temporal Artery Thermometers also eliminate the need for disposable, one-use products like throw-away caps that prevent cross-contamination. With warranties extending from 7 years up to a lifetime, Exergen underscores its commitment to providing sustainable, cost-efficient solutions to the healthcare industry.
Unmatched quality and performance
The significance of this cannot be overstated in contemporary healthcare settings, which have been under strain even prior to the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Financial constraints have long been and in many cases still are an obstacle, making Exergen's cost-effective solutions particularly valuable. Exergen's founder and CEO, Francisco Pompei, reiterates the company's commitment to providing cost-efficient thermometers of unmatched quality and performance to healthcare facilities around the world.
Highly focused on innovation
The Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer lineup boasts models like the TAT-5000S, ideal for large hospitals with high patient volumes; the TAT-5000S connected, the TAT-2000, suited for smaller clinics and schools; and the TAT-2000C for consumer use. Each model offers rapid, accurate temperature readings in a non-invasive manner, with a simple swipe across the forehead. The professional-grade connected models are also able to seamlessly integrate into spot monitors from well-known companies like Philips, GE, Mindray, Nihon Kohden, Dräger, Comen, Edan and others. All professional Temporal Artery Thermometers are built using internally developed and patented super plastic that is almost 30 times stronger than normal plastic, greatly improving the robustness of the Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometers.
In the report, 360iResearch also labels Exergen as a pathfinder in the market. This is an acknowledgment for Exergen's continuous focus on innovation and customer-centric product development.
About Exergen
Exergen Corporation, the leader in non-contact temperature measurement technologies for industrial and medical applications, delivers non-invasive temperature meters at lower costs, with higher accuracy, less process control and higher reliability than previously possible. With its award-winning arterial thermometer, Exergen is known in both the healthcare and consumer markets. The company was founded by MIT educated and Harvard researcher Dr. Francesco Pompei, who owns more than 70 patents. Exergen Corporation is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, United States.
About Exergen
Exergen Corporation, the leader in non-contact temperature measurement technologies for industrial and medical applications, delivers non-invasive temperature meters at lower costs, with higher accuracy, less process control and higher reliability than previously possible. With its award-winning arterial thermometer, Exergen is known in both the healthcare and consumer markets. The company was founded by MIT educated and Harvard researcher Dr. Francesco Pompei, who owns more than 70 patents. Exergen Corporation is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, United States.
