Customer Support for Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometers is Highly Rated by 360iResearch
WATERTOWN, MA, USA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent assessment of the medical thermometer market by 360iResearch, Exergen's Temporal Artery Thermometers have been distinguished for their exceptional customer support. The comprehensive report, which forecasts market trends from 2023 to 2030, placed Exergen at the forefront of customer satisfaction, with a notable 4.5 out of 5-star rating.
Customer support in the context of the 360iResearch report encompasses both pre-sales and post-sales services, including technical assistance levels and frequency of support required by medical establishments such as hospitals and other medical facilities. Exergen's Temporal Artery Thermometers not only minimize the need for service interactions due to their robustness and user-friendly design but also ensure peace of mind through warranties extending up to a lifetime.
Innovative ergonomic design
Durability is a crucial specification for hospital thermometers, and Exergen's thermometers are constructed with an innovative ergonomic design and a head fabricated from super plastic, markedly stronger than conventional materials. Such robustness is complemented by their ability to deliver rapid results—gathering 1000 readings per second via a 9V battery.
Integration with existing medical equipment is another strength of Exergen's thermometers. They are compatible with numerous established spot monitors, like Philips SureSigns VS4, GE Healthcare VC*150, V100, Corometric Midmark IQvitals Zone, facilitating a seamless inclusion into current medical operational frameworks.
High product satisfaction
In addition to customer support, 360iResearch evaluated criteria such as value for money and ease of use, areas in which Exergen also excelled. These factors contributed to an impressive overall product satisfaction score of 8.52 out of 10. The report ‘Medical Thermometer Market Research Report; Global Forecast 2023-2030,’ also categorizes Exergen as a "pathfinder," a term reserved for vendors that exhibit a strong market position and deliver innovative, focused products.
Dr. Francisco Pompei, Exergen's founder and CEO, emphasizes the importance of equipping healthcare professionals with the right tools, highlighting the company’s innovations such as the Heat Balance Algorithms which aid in expediting temperature assessments.
Exergen's Temporal Artery Thermometers portfolio includes various models tailored to specific healthcare settings:
-- TAT-5000S: Designed for high-volume hospitals, this standalone thermometer integrates with spot monitors from Philips, GE Healthcare, and others.
-- TAT-5000S connected: Compatible with spot monitors from renowned manufacturers for ease of integration.
-- TAT-2000: A professional-grade thermometer suited for smaller clinics and schools, backed by a 7-year warranty.
-- TAT-2000C: A consumer model that brings professional-level technology to a cost-efficient price point.
The Temporal Artery Thermometers are recognized for their precision, patient safety (non-invasive), speed, cost-effectiveness, robustness, ease of maintenance, and broad clinical validation, with over 110 peer-reviewed studies supporting their efficacy. Select professional models offer extended warranties, underscoring Exergen's dedication to quality and reliability. This endorsement by 360iResearch confirms Exergen's commitment to providing top-tier medical thermometers backed by superior customer support.
About Exergen
Exergen Corporation, the leader in non-contact temperature measurement technologies for industrial and medical applications, delivers non-invasive temperature meters at lower costs, with higher accuracy, less process control and higher reliability than previously possible. With its award-winning arterial thermometer, Exergen is known in both the healthcare and consumer markets. The company was founded by MIT educated and Harvard researcher Dr. Francesco Pompei, who owns more than 70 patents. Exergen Corporation is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, United States.
About Exergen
Exergen Corporation, the leader in non-contact temperature measurement technologies for industrial and medical applications, delivers non-invasive temperature meters at lower costs, with higher accuracy, less process control and higher reliability than previously possible. With its award-winning arterial thermometer, Exergen is known in both the healthcare and consumer markets. The company was founded by MIT educated and Harvard researcher Dr. Francesco Pompei, who owns more than 70 patents. Exergen Corporation is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, United States.
