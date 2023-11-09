Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometers Shine by Ranking High for Ease of Use in Global Survey
WATERTOWN, MA, USA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a market research report by 360iResearch, Exergen Corporation's Temporal Artery Thermometers have been recognized for their exceptional ease of use, achieving a very high score of 4.5 out of 5 stars. The report, titled 'Medical Thermometer Market Research Report; Global Forecast 2023-2030', placed Exergen at the forefront among more than 30 vendors evaluated for this crucial metric.
Intuitive design
Ease of use, as defined by 360iResearch, pertains to the simplicity with which a medical instrument like a thermometer can be operated, emphasizing the importance of intuitive design and learnability in meeting medical practitioner’s needs. This factor is pivotal in the healthcare market, where the swift and effortless operation of medical devices like thermometers drastically enhances the productivity of medical practitioners. With Exergen's Temporal Artery Thermometer, medical professionals can expedite the temperature-taking process - performing a temperature measurement using an Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer requires just 2-3 seconds - allowing for increased patient throughput or more time for critical patient interaction.
This aspect is particularly beneficial when dealing with young or anxious patients. The non-invasive and rapid method of capturing temperature readings offered by Exergen's Temporal Artery Thermometers helps to minimize patient distress, contributing positively to both patient wellbeing and hospital efficiency.
Pathfinder status with a score of 8.52 out of 10
In addition to ease of use, 360iResearch's comprehensive evaluation considered other key factors such as value for money, product features, and customer support. Exergen's performance across these categories contributed to an overall product satisfaction score of an outstanding 8.52 out of 10.
Exergen has also been acknowledged by 360iResearch as a 'pathfinder', a designation reserved for market leaders with a strong focus on innovation, specialized use cases, and technical prowess. Dr. Francisco Pompei, CEO of Exergen, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, noting the significant role Exergen’s thermometers played during the COVID-19 pandemic, aiding healthcare facilities in managing large-scale temperature screenings.
Extensive product portfolio
Exergen's product line includes several models catering to various needs:
-- The TAT-5000S is designed for busy hospitals with patient volumes.
-- The TAT-5000S connected for integration in many well-know spotmonitors from companies like Philips, GE, Mindray, Nihon Kohden, Dräger, Comen, Edan and others.
-- The TAT-2000 is suitable for smaller clinics and schools, ensuring quick temperature checks, backed by a robust 7-year warranty.
-- The TAT-2000C targets the consumer segment, offering professional-grade technology at a very cost-efficient price.
All Temporal Artery Thermometers from Exergen boast features such as high accuracy, patient safety, quick measurements, cost-effectiveness, sturdy construction, easy maintenance, and extensive clinical validation supported by over 110 peer-reviewed studies. The professional models come with warranties ranging from 7 years to a lifetime, highlighting Exergen's confidence in their product reliability and commitment to quality.
About Exergen
Exergen Corporation, the leader in non-contact temperature measurement technologies for industrial and medical applications, delivers non-invasive temperature meters at lower costs, with higher accuracy, less process control and higher reliability than previously possible. With its award-winning arterial thermometer, Exergen is known in both the healthcare and consumer markets. The company was founded by MIT educated and Harvard researcher Dr. Francesco Pompei, who owns more than 70 patents. Exergen Corporation is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, United States.
