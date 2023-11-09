Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometers Product Features Excel in 360iResearch Report of 2023
WATERTOWN, MA, USA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent evaluation by 360iResearch, Exergen's Temporal Artery Thermometers have been highlighted for their exceptional product features, achieving a notable 4.5 out of 5 stars. The comprehensive report, ‘Medical Thermometer Market Research Report; Global Forecast 2023-2030,’ places Exergen at the forefront among 30 vendors analyzed, underscoring the importance of innovative product features in medical equipment.
Product features are key to performance
360iResearch has delineated 'product features' as encompassing all the functionalities that fulfill medical practitioners' needs. Exergen’s thermometers, designed to assist healthcare professionals in obtaining accurate and rapid temperature measurements, have shown to greatly influence medical productivity.
A very robust thermometer
A standout attribute of Exergen's thermometers is their robustness, vital for hospital environments. The thermometers sport an innovative ergonomic design, with a head crafted from a super plastic, providing durability nearly 30 times that of ordinary plastics.
Innovative and accurate technology
The cutting-edge Temporal Artery Thermometer operates on a 9V battery, with the capacity to perform 1000 readings per second, exemplifying precision and efficiency. The thermometer’s ease of integration with prevalent spot monitors like Philips SureSigns VS4, GE Healthcare VC*150, V100, Corometric Midmark IQvitals Zone, and others further showcases its versatility in clinical settings.
Comprehensive excellence
Notably, Exergen didn't only excel in product features but also scored high in value for money, ease of use, and customer support. These factors combined yielded an impressive overall product satisfaction score of 8.52 out of 10.
Commitment to Healthcare
360iResearch has recognized Exergen as a 'Pathfinder', a term reserved for vendors that lead and excel in their market through high innovation-driven products. Exergen’s focus on specific use cases, application domains, and technical environments has positioned them as a leader in the field.
Dr. Francisco Pompei, Exergen’s CEO, has emphasized the company's dedication to equipping healthcare facilities with the right tools for efficient operation. He highlights the Heat Balance Algorithms as a pivotal innovation for accurately checking patient temperatures.
Innovative product range
Exergen boasts a wide variety of Temporal Artery Thermometers, each tailored to different healthcare settings:
-- TAT-5000S: Ideal for large hospitals, this model integrates seamlessly with renowned spot monitors, ensuring accuracy and non-invasiveness.
-- TAT-5000S connected: Easily integrated with multiple well-known spot monitors, enhancing its utility in various medical environments.
-- TAT-2000: Crafted for smaller clinics and schools, this model is backed by a 7-year warranty, emphasizing Exergen’s commitment to long-term reliability.
-- TAT-2000C: A consumer-grade model that brings professional technology to an accessible level.
Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometers offer significant benefits such as accuracy, safety, speed, affordability, and easy maintenance. Furthermore, they are supported by extensive clinical validation, with over 110 peer-reviewed clinical studies proving their efficacy. Some professional models even come with warranties extending up to a lifetime.
About Exergen
Exergen Corporation, the leader in non-contact temperature measurement technologies for industrial and medical applications, delivers non-invasive temperature meters at lower costs, with higher accuracy, less process control and higher reliability than previously possible. With its award-winning arterial thermometer, Exergen is known in both the healthcare and consumer markets. The company was founded by MIT educated and Harvard researcher Dr. Francesco Pompei, who owns more than 70 patents. Exergen Corporation is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, United States.
